Main Line Health's Acute Care Hospitals Ranked Among Nation's Best by U.S. News & World Report

Lankenau Medical Center Achieves Top 50 Ranking in Obstetrics & Gynecology and Joins Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital with Recognition in Various Other Specialties

RADNOR, Pa., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Line Health announced today its four acute care hospitals have all been recognized in the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings, with Lankenau Medical Center being named one of the top 50 Best Hospitals in the nation for obstetrics and gynecology.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings reflect (our) dedication and commitment to serving our community.—Jack Lynch, CEO

Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital each received high-performing recognition for a variety of procedures and conditions. Lankenau Medical Center (#3), Paoli Hospital (#5) and Bryn Mawr Hospital (#7) were ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the Philadelphia Metro region out of nearly 100 hospitals.

Lankenau Medical Center advanced to #6 in the state this year, up four places. Paoli (11th) and Bryn Mawr (13th) each rose in the rankings as well.

"This trajectory is due to outstanding teamwork and an unwavering focus to provide the highest level of care to every patient who enters our doors," said Phillip D. Robinson, FACHE, President of Lankenau Medical Center.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care in consultation with their doctors. For this year's rankings, the magazine evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide in 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Performance is determined using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. Lankenau, Bryn Mawr and Paoli were ranked as high-performing in orthopedics. Lankenau and Paoli were also ranked as high-performing in pulmonology, lung surgery and urology. Lankenau was ranked as high-performing in cardiology and heart surgery.

"I am incredibly proud of our entire team at Main Line Health, who continue to work tirelessly to provide the highest quality care to our patients," said Jack Lynch, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Main Line Health. "The U.S. News & World Report rankings reflect the dedication and commitment to serving our community that help make Main Line Health the best place to give and receive care."

This year, obstetrics and gynecology care at Lankenau Medical Center was identified for its excellence nationwide, ranking #42.

"This recognition is especially humbling and significant given that Main Line Health delivered more babies this year than ever before," said Joseph Gobern, MD, FACOG, System Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Main Line Health. "We are extremely proud of our team that has remained dedicated to delivering outstanding patient experiences as well as, superior safety, quality and equity of care."

To see the full list, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals.

