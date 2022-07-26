Realty Trust Group Ranks Among Modern Healthcare's 2022 Best Places to Work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Realty Trust Group has been named one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work.

This award program recognizes outstanding healthcare employers who are continuously striving to improve their work environment and increase employee engagement, satisfaction and retention through innovative changes in the workplace.

"At RTG, we believe our success is attributed to the embodiment of our core values," says Greg Gheen, President for Realty Trust Group, "and the best measure of our success, is the success of our clients. Having a positive culture is key in recruiting and retaining top talent to develop innovative solutions so our clients can focus on what matters most, care of the patients. We are proud to be recognized for fostering a healthy work environment and culture providing opportunities for employee learning and career growth."

This win is the latest of many honors for RTG, which recently accepted two TOBY Awards from BOMA Georgia, accolades at the most recent DOC Management Summit, and top scores in the annual tenant survey for all health system clients. RTG has experienced substantial growth in 2022 with the opening of a southwest regional office in Texas and the onboarding of significant new client relationships including Saint Francis Healthcare in Missouri.

"RTG has always been known for our people," says Chad Simpson, Executive Vice President of Realty Trust Group. "During these unprecedented times for the healthcare industry, it is more important than ever to promote an employee-focused culture to navigate new challenges and always look to take the next best step together. Our core values support the notion that 'what is right is more important than who is right' which can only be epitomized when employees feel they are respected and have a voice. We are proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work and remain dedicated to maintaining a thriving work environment to retain top talent, empower our team to flourish, and deliver results for our clients."

All selected companies will be celebrated at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 29 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown. Information on the award gala and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with its October 3 issue.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a healthcare and life science real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market.

These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to http://www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

