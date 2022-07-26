TRAVEL KICKS INTO OVERDRIVE AS AMERICANS USE THEIR VACATION DAYS WITH A VENGEANCE

A Majority of Americans Have Traveled in the Last Year and Confidence in Taking an Annual Vacation Hits Record Levels

RICHMOND, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, Americans are claiming their vacation days and making time to travel a priority. According to Allianz Partners USA's 14th Annual Vacation Confidence Index*, a majority of Americans have taken a vacation in the last year, marking a significant milestone in the survey's decade-plus-long history. In fact, they have never been as steadfast about the importance of taking an annual vacation, or more confident in using their hard-earned PTO days.

Defining a vacation as leisure travel of at least a week to a destination 100 miles or more away from home, the survey revealed that 57% of Americans have taken a vacation in the last year. Up from 44% last year, 2022 marks the highest percentage of Americans who reported traveling in the last year since 2009, when the survey was first conducted. Of the respondents who have traveled in the last year, two in 10 (22%) traveled in the three months leading up to the survey, with the 18-34 year old demographic (29%) leading this trend.

Signifying a new norm of Americans prioritizing vacationing, Allianz's survey also found that three-quarters of Americans (74%) consider an annual vacation important, a huge leap from 60% in 2019 and one point higher than last year. Mirroring this trend, confidence in taking a vacation this year also has never been higher, with 65% of Americans expressing positive intentions to vacation, up two points from last year and a stunning 13 points over the highest prior year surveyed (52% in 2014).

Allianz Partners USA also defined a "vacation deficit" as the percentage of Americans who say an annual vacation is important to them, but are not confident they will take one this year. In 2022, the percentage of Americans who are experiencing a vacation deficit returns to 19% compared to 44% in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. With more Americans back to traveling, and with vacation intentions remaining strong, the vacation deficit is nearing an all-time low.

Looking at those who have been waiting longer to travel (43% of Americans have not taken a vacation in a year or more, down 13 points from last year), older Americans ages 55+ are demonstrating more hesitancy (55%) than their younger counterparts (41% for ages 35-54 and 31% for ages 18-34), as are lower-income Americans (56% of those making less than $50,000/year versus 34% who make more than $100,000).

"Our latest Vacation Confidence Index proves that taking an annual vacation has never been more important to Americans, and we're seeing record levels of confidence that they'll travel between now and the end of the year," said Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. "Instead of banking those PTO days, Americans are viewing their vacation time as a much-needed getaway to support their mental health."

The Vacation Confidence Index has been conducted each summer since 2009 by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners USA.

In March 2021, Allianz Partners announced enhancements** to many of its travel insurance products in most states through an Epidemic Coverage Endorsement. Products that include this endorsement may provide coverage to customers who become ill with COVID-19 or a future epidemic, are individually ordered to quarantine, or are denied boarding due to a suspected illness. These products also may cover emergency medical care and transportation or provide reimbursement for change fees and loyalty points deposit fees if the customer becomes ill with an epidemic disease. Availability of the Epidemic Coverage Endorsement, and specific covered reasons under that endorsement, varies by product and by state. See your plan for details.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners USA. For this survey, a sample of 2,011 Americans aged 18+ was interviewed from May 2 to 4, 2022, via the Ipsos Online Omnibus. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the results are accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all American adults been polled. Quota sampling and weighting were employed in order to balance demographics and ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the actual U.S. population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Credibility intervals are wider among subsets

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

