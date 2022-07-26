U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to St. Louis Area Flood Victims

ST. LOUIS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight U-Haul® locations in the greater St. Louis area are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents who have been impacted by severe flooding.

Record rainfall brought widespread flooding, road closures and home damage to the region. Firefighters have had to rescue people from flooded residences and roadways.

"Countless families have watched as their homes take on water, leaving damaged possessions behind," said Aaron Freeman, U-Haul Area District Vice President. "There will be a significant clean-up process in the coming weeks. U-Haul has the infrastructure, services and commitment to aid communities when natural disasters like this occur. Anyone impacted by these storms can make use of a storage room or U-Box container at no cost for one month while availability exists at our cooperating stores."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alton

2851 Homer Adams Parkway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 208-0025

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Florissant (U-Box only)

1800 N. Hwy. 67

Florissant, MO 63031

(314) 837-2227

U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Florissant

11219 W. Florissant Ave.

Florissant, MO 63033

(314) 266-1788

U-Haul Storage of Overland

1600 Dielman Road

Overland, MO 63132

(314) 983-9785

U-Haul Storage & Moving of Downtown St. Louis

418 S. Tucker Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63102

(314) 667-4239

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dutchtown

4230 Gravois Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63116

(314) 899-4432

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lemay

2529 Lemay Ferry Road

St. Louis, MO 63125

(314) 200-4934

Customers needing cardboard boxes can utilize the in-store Take a Box, Leave a Box program. U-Haul offers an area where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and others can access the boxes at no cost. U-Haul encourages anyone who has reusable boxes to drop them at the nearest U-Haul store location to assist this environmentally friendly initiative.

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

