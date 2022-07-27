Flagstar Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $60 Million, or $1.12 Per Diluted Share

Key Highlights - Second Quarter 2022

Generated adjusted net income of $63 million , or $1.17 per diluted share, excluding merger-related costs.

Expanded net interest margin by 58 basis points to 3.69 percent.

Grew average commercial loans, excluding warehouse loans, by 9 percent compared to the first quarter.

Expanded portfolio of loans serviced or subserviced by 10 percent to nearly 1.4 million accounts and $0.3 trillion in UPB.

Maintained strong asset quality with no nonperforming commercial loans at quarter-end and a 42 percent reduction in forbearance-related delinquent loans.

TROY, Mich., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, today reported second quarter 2022 net income of $60 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $53 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, and second quarter 2021 net income of $147 million, or $2.74 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, Flagstar reported net income of $63 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2022.

"This quarter demonstrated the strength of our community bank as we grew net interest income and net interest margin and benefited from the rising rate environment," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp. "Our banking and servicing segments prospered, which allowed us to grow earnings by 13 percent compared to the first quarter.

"Net interest margin for Q2 was 3.69 percent — a 58 basis point improvement over the first quarter, now the highest net interest margin we have ever reported. This momentum in net interest margin continued into June where it reached 3.88 percent. Net interest income grew $28 million, or 17 percent, reflecting a full quarter's impact of our asset sensitivity strategies. We also grew our commercial loan portfolio by 9 percent, excluding warehouse. Additionally, our bankers maintained outstanding discipline on the deposit side of the balance sheet.

"Rising rates also helped us deliver a strong 16 percent return this quarter on our mortgage servicing rights portfolio. Additionally, we continue to grow our fee-generating servicing business as our portfolio of loans serviced or subserviced increased by 10 percent to nearly 1.4 million accounts.

"We faced continued pressure in mortgage revenue due to the unprecedented increases in mortgage rates and much lower volumes in retail, which is our highest margin channel. We expect the mortgage market to remain challenging for the foreseeable future, and we will continue to use our market position and scale to take the necessary actions to succeed in our unwavering commitment to profitability.

"Credit quality continues to hold up well. Our only nonperforming commercial credit returned to accrual status in the quarter and we saw a meaningful improvement in forbearance-related delinquencies. As a result, our allowance for credit losses decreased by $10 million, even with our growth in commercial loans.

"Our performance in the second quarter once again demonstrates the ability of our business model to deliver profits under any economic scenario. We're operating in the most unfavorable mortgage environment I have seen in my nine years as CEO, yet we produced a 1.0 percent return on assets largely on the strength of our banking and servicing businesses and our quick pivot to contain costs on the mortgage side. Given these results, I continue to be excited about the prospects for our performance for full year 2022."

Income Statement Highlights









Three Months Ended

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Net interest income $ 193 $ 165 $ 181 $ 195 $ 183 Benefit for credit losses (9) (4) (17) (23) (44) Noninterest income 131 160 202 266 252 Noninterest expense 256 261 291 286 289 Income before income taxes 77 68 109 198 190 Provision for income taxes 17 15 24 46 43 Net income $ 60 $ 53 $ 85 $ 152 $ 147











Income per share:









Basic $ 1.13 $ 0.99 $ 1.62 $ 2.87 $ 2.78 Diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.99 $ 1.60 $ 2.83 $ 2.74

Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP)(1)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Net interest income $ 193 $ 165 $ 181 $ 195 $ 183 Benefit for credit losses (9) (4) (17) (23) (44) Noninterest income 131 160 202 266 252 Noninterest expense 253 258 285 281 290 Income before income taxes 80 71 115 203 189 Provision for income taxes 17 16 25 47 43 Net income $ 63 $ 55 $ 90 $ 156 $ 146











Income per share:









Basic $ 1.18 $ 1.03 $ 1.71 $ 2.94 $ 2.78 Diluted $ 1.17 $ 1.02 $ 1.69 $ 2.90 $ 2.74

(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Key Ratios









Three Months Ended

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Net interest margin 3.69 % 3.11 % 2.96 % 3.00 % 2.90 % Return on average assets 1.0 % 0.9 % 1.3 % 2.2 % 2.1 % Return on average common equity 8.7 % 7.9 % 12.7 % 23.4 % 24.0 % Efficiency ratio 79.1 % 80.4 % 75.9 % 62.2 % 66.6 % HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 76.3 % 68.5 % 67.2 % 68.8 % 71.8 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (1) 71.9 % 64.1 % 60.5 % 60.3 % 64.3 %

(1) Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Average Balance Sheet Highlights













Three Months Ended % Change

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Average interest-earning assets $ 20,958 $ 21,569 $ 24,291 $ 25,656 $ 25,269 (3) % (17) % Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS) 3,571 4,833 6,384 7,839 6,902 (26) % (48) % Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI) 13,339 12,384 13,314 13,540 13,688 8 % (3) % Average total deposits 17,488 18,089 19,816 19,686 19,070 (3) % (8) %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the second quarter was $193 million, an increase of $28 million, or 17 percent, as compared to the first quarter 2022. The results primarily reflect an increase in net interest margin which was partially offset by a $0.6 billion, or 3 percent, net decrease in average earning assets. We grew our loans held for investment by $1.0 billion, led by our commercial portfolio. This growth was more than offset by a $1.3 billion decrease in our mortgage loans held-for-sale driven by lower mortgage volume.

Net interest margin in the second quarter was 3.69 percent, a 58 basis points increase compared to 3.11 percent in the prior quarter. The net interest margin expansion was largely attributable to our asset sensitivity, higher rates on newly purchased investment securities and a lag on deposit pricing increases.

Average total deposits were $17.5 billion in the second quarter, down $0.6 billion, or 3 percent, from the first quarter 2022, largely due to a decrease of $0.3 billion, or 7 percent, in average custodial deposits and a $0.2 billion, or 10 percent, decrease in government deposits. Total interest earning deposit costs only increased 2 basis points as we remained disciplined on our deposit pricing.

Provision for Credit Losses

The benefit from credit losses was $9 million for the second quarter, as compared to a $4 million benefit for the first quarter 2022, reflecting the strong performance of our portfolio, low number of non-accrual loans and a meaningful improvement in forbearance-related delinquencies. At June 30, 2022, there were no commercial delinquencies or nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased to $131 million in the second quarter, as compared to $160 million for the first quarter 2022, primarily due to lower gain on sale.

Second quarter net gain on loan sales decreased $18 million, to $27 million, as compared to $45 million in the first quarter 2022. Gain on sale margins decreased 19 basis points to 39 basis points for the second quarter 2022, compared to 58 basis points for the first quarter 2022. The decrease was caused by a $1.1 billion, or 47 percent, decline in our retail volume. This decline was primarily in the direct-to-consumer channel as a result of lower refinance volumes caused by the rising rate environment.

Our mortgage servicing rights portfolio yielded an annualized 16 percent return for the quarter. The net return on mortgage servicing rights decreased $7 million to $22 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to a $29 million net return for the first quarter 2022.

Loan administration income was $33 million for the second quarter 2022, consistent with the first quarter 2022. During the quarter, higher income from a 10 percent increase in loans serviced or subserviced for others was offset by higher LIBOR-based fees paid on custodial deposits that are subserviced.

Loan fees and charges increased $2 million to $29 million for the second quarter, compared to $27 million for the first quarter 2022, primarily due to higher ancillary fee income from our servicing business.

Mortgage Metrics













As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) (2) $ 7,100 $ 7,700 $ 8,900 $ 11,300 $ 12,400 (9) % (43) % Mortgage loans closed (1) $ 7,700 $ 8,200 $ 10,700 $ 12,500 $ 12,800 (6) % (40) % Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2) 0.39 % 0.58 % 1.02 % 1.50 % 1.35 % (19) (96) Net gain on loan sales $ 27 $ 45 $ 91 $ 169 $ 168 (40) % (84) % Net return (loss) on mortgage servicing rights (MSR) $ 22 $ 29 $ 19 $ 9 $ (5) N/M N/M Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR $ 49 $ 74 $ 110 $ 178 $ 163 (34) % (70) % Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3) 1,383 1,256 1,234 1,203 1,182 10 % 17 % Capitalized value of MSRs 1.50 % 1.31 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.00 % 19 50 N/M - Not meaningful













(1) Rounded to the nearest hundred million (2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based

on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (3) Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased to $256 million for the second quarter, compared to $261 million for the first quarter 2022. Excluding $3 million of merger costs in the first two quarters of 2022, noninterest expense decreased $5 million, or 2 percent, primarily driven by lower compensation and benefits.

Mortgage expenses were $90 million for the second quarter, a decrease of $11 million compared to the prior quarter. The ratio of mortgage expenses to closings—our mortgage expense ratio— was 1.14 percent, a decrease of 9 basis points from the first quarter 2022. The reduction in expense was primarily driven by the actions we have taken and continue to take to reduce mortgage costs.

The efficiency ratio was 79 percent for the second quarter, as compared to 80 percent for the first quarter 2022. Excluding $3 million of merger expenses in the first two quarters of 2022, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 78 percent and 80 percent, respectively.

Income Taxes

The second quarter provision for income taxes totaled $17 million, with an effective tax rate of 21.7 percent, consistent with the effective tax rate for the first quarter 2022.

Asset Quality

Credit Quality Ratios













As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Allowance for credit losses (1) $ 135 $ 145 $ 170 $ 190 $ 220 (7) % (39) % Credit reserves to LHFI 0.92 % 1.10 % 1.27 % 1.33 % 1.57 % (18) -65 Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse 1.27 % 1.64 % 1.96 % 2.29 % 2.63 % (37) (136) Net charge-offs $ 1 $ 21 $ 3 $ 6 $ 1 (95) % — % Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs $ 99 $ 107 $ 94 $ 96 $ 75 (7) % 32 % Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized) 0.03 % 0.69 % 0.08 % 0.19 % 0.01 % (66) 2 Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.68 % 0.80 % 0.70 % 0.66 % 0.53 % (12) 15















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (2):



Residential first mortgage 0.12 % 0.31 % 0.04 % — % 0.16 % (19) (4) Home equity and other consumer 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.14 % 0.01 % 0.15 % 2 (6) Commercial real estate — % — % — % 0.03 % — % — — Commercial and industrial 0.02 % 4.31 % 0.53 % 1.87 % 0.04 % (429) (2) N/M - Not meaningful















(1) Includes the allowance for loan losses and the reserve on unfunded commitments. (2) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

Our portfolio has continued to hold up well following the economic stress posed by the pandemic, resulting in less than $1 million of net charge-offs totaling, 3 basis points of LHFI in the second quarter 2022. This compares to net charge-offs of $21 million, or 69 basis points, in the prior quarter which was substantially all from one commercial borrower.

Nonperforming loans held-for-investment and troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) were $99 million at the end of the second quarter, a decrease of $8 million as compared to the first quarter 2022. Our ratio of nonperforming loans held-for-investment and TDRs to loans held-for-investment was 68 basis points at June 30, 2022, a 12 basis point decrease compared to March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $22 million, or 15 basis points of total loans, compared to $22 million, or 17 basis points, at March 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses was $135 million and covered 0.92 percent of loans held-for-investment at June 30, 2022, an 18 basis point decrease from March 31, 2022. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 1.27 percent, a 37 basis point decrease from March 31, 2022. The 7 percent decrease in the allowance for credit losses reflects a reduction in reserves for our loans with government guarantees as a result of pay-offs and improvements in the delinquency trends of expired forbearance loans. Loan growth occurred in well-collateralized portfolios, including residential first mortgage and MSR loans (included in our C&I portfolio) with lower reserve levels. The impact of this loan growth was offset by improvements in portfolio credit quality, primarily upgrades to certain C&I loans and improvements in our residential loss severity estimates. Overall, our portfolio quality remains solid with low levels of nonperforming loans and low delinquency levels, including no commercial delinquencies.

Capital

Capital Ratios (Bancorp)

Change (% / bps)

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Seq Yr/Yr Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets) 12.17 % 11.83 % 10.54 % 9.72 % 9.21 % 34 296 Tier 1 common equity (to RWA) 13.22 % 13.89 % 13.19 % 11.95 % 11.38 % (67) 184 Tier 1 capital (to RWA) 14.41 % 15.17 % 14.43 % 13.11 % 12.56 % (76) 185 Total capital (to RWA) 15.68 % 16.59 % 15.88 % 14.55 % 14.13 % (91) 155 Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1) 10.25 % 11.13 % 10.09 % 9.23 % 8.67 % (88) 158 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 47.83 $ 48.61 $ 48.33 $ 47.21 $ 44.38 (2) % 8 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

We maintained a strong capital position with regulatory ratios above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. Further demonstrating our capital strength, the capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio—the largest component of the held-for-investment portfolio. Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent because of historically low levels of losses from this portfolio, coupled with the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, we would have had a tier 1 common equity ratio of 14.71 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 17.45 percent at June 30, 2022.

Tangible book value per share declined to $47.83, down $0.78, or 2 percent from last quarter due to a $97 million decline in other comprehensive income primarily driven by the impact of higher interest rates on our investment securities portfolio.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website at flagstar.com.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

June 30,

2021 Assets













Cash $ 198

$ 174

$ 277

$ 168 Interest-earning deposits 237

231

774

177 Total cash and cash equivalents 435

405

1,051

345 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,346

2,010

1,804

1,823 Investment securities held-to-maturity 173

190

205

270 Loans held-for-sale 3,482

3,475

5,054

6,138 Loans held-for-investment 14,655

13,236

13,408

14,052 Loans with government guarantees 1,144

1,256

1,650

2,226 Less: allowance for loan losses (122)

(131)

(154)

(202) Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net 15,677

14,361

14,904

16,076 Mortgage servicing rights 622

523

392

342 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 329

329

377

377 Premises and equipment, net 354

354

360

374 Goodwill and intangible assets 142

145

147

152 Bank-owned life insurance 370

367

365

361 Other assets 969

1,085

824

807 Total assets $ 24,899

$ 23,244

$ 25,483

$ 27,065 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,664

$ 6,827

$ 7,088

$ 7,986 Interest-bearing deposits 9,984

10,521

10,921

10,675 Total deposits 16,648

17,348

18,009

18,661 Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other 3,301

200

1,880

2,095 Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances 700

1,200

1,400

1,200 Other long-term debt 394

396

396

396 Loan with government guarantees repurchase liability 101

63

200

989 Other liabilities 1,062

1,304

880

1,226 Total liabilities 22,206

20,511

22,765

24,567 Stockholders' Equity













Common stock 1

1

1

1 Additional paid in capital 1,358

1,357

1,355

1,356 Accumulated other comprehensive income (99)

(2)

35

45 Retained earnings 1,433

1,377

1,327

1,096 Total stockholders' equity 2,693

2,733

2,718

2,498 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,899

$ 23,244

$ 25,483

$ 27,065

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Change compared to:

Three Months Ended

1Q22

2Q21

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30, 2021



June 30,

2021

Amount Percent

Amount Percent Interest Income





















Total interest income $ 209 $ 177 $ 196 $ 209 $ 198

$ 32 18 %

$ 11 6 % Total interest expense 16 12 15 14 15

4 33 %

1 7 % Net interest income 193 165 181 195 183

28 17 %

10 5 % (Benefit) provision for credit losses (9) (4) (17) (23) (44)

(5) N/M

35 (80) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 202 169 198 218 227

33 20 %

(25) (11) % Noninterest Income





















Net gain on loan sales 27 45 91 169 168

(18) (40) %

(141) (84) % Loan fees and charges 29 27 29 33 37

2 7 %

(8) (22) % Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights 22 29 19 9 (5)

(7) (24) %

27 N/M Loan administration income 33 33 36 31 28

— — %

5 18 % Deposit fees and charges 9 9 8 9 8

— — %

1 13 % Other noninterest income 11 17 19 15 16

(6) (35) %

(5) (31) % Total noninterest income 131 160 202 266 252

(29) (18) %

(121) (48) % Noninterest Expense





















Compensation and benefits 122 127 137 130 122

(5) (4) %

— — % Occupancy and equipment 46 45 47 46 50

1 2 %

(4) (8) % Commissions 22 26 38 44 51

(4) (15) %

(29) (57) % Loan processing expense 23 21 21 22 22

2 10 %

1 5 % Legal and professional expense 10 11 13 12 11

(1) (9) %

(1) (9) % Federal insurance premiums 4 4 4 6 4

— — %

— — % Intangible asset amortization 3 2 3 3 3

1 50 %

— — % Other noninterest expense 26 25 28 23 26

1 4 %

— — % Total noninterest expense 256 261 291 286 289

(5) (2) %

(33) (11) % Income before income taxes 77 68 109 198 190

9 13 %

(113) (59) % Provision for income taxes 17 15 24 46 43

2 13 %

(26) (60) % Net income $ 60 $ 53 $ 85 $ 152 $ 147

$ 7 13 %

$ (87) (59) % Income per share





















Basic $ 1.13 $ 0.99 $ 1.62 $ 2.87 $ 2.78

$ 0.14 14 %

$ (1.65) (59) % Diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.99 $ 1.60 $ 2.83 $ 2.74

$ 0.13 13 %

$ (1.62) (59) %























Cash dividends declared $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

$ — — %

$ — — % N/M - Not meaningful























Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

Change

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

Amount

Percent Interest Income













Total interest income $ 386

$ 405

$ (19)

(5) % Total interest expense 28

34

(6)

(18) % Net interest income 358

371

(13)

(4) % (Benefit) provision for credit losses (13)

(72)

59

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 371

443

(72)

(16) % Noninterest Income













Net gain on loan sales 72

395

(323)

(82) % Loan fees and charges 56

79

(23)

(29) % Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights 51

(5)

56

(1,120) % Loan administration income 66

54

12

22 % Deposit fees and charges 18

17

1

6 % Other noninterest income 28

36

(8)

(22) % Total noninterest income 291

576

(285)

(49) % Noninterest Expense













Compensation and benefits 249

266

(17)

(6) % Occupancy and equipment 91

95

(4)

(4) % Commissions 48

112

(64)

(57) % Loan processing expense 44

43

1

2 % Legal and professional expense 21

20

1

5 % Federal insurance premiums 8

10

(2)

(20) % Intangible asset amortization 5

5

—

— % Other noninterest expense 51

85

(34)

(40) % Total noninterest expense 517

636

(119)

(19) % Income before income taxes 145

383

(238)

(62) % Provision for income taxes 32

87

(55)

(63) % Net income $ 113

$ 296

$ (183)

(62) % Income per share













Basic $ 2.12

$ 5.61

$ (3.49)

(62) % Diluted $ 2.11

$ 5.54

$ (3.43)

(62) %















Cash dividends declared $ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ —

— % N/M - Not meaningful















Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):

















Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2) $ 7,100

$ 7,700

$ 12,400

$ 14,800

$ 24,800 Mortgage loans closed $ 7,700

$ 8,200

$ 12,800

$ 15,900

$ 26,600 Mortgage loans sold and securitized $ 6,900

$ 9,900

$ 14,000

$ 16,800

$ 27,600 Selected Ratios:

















Interest rate spread (3) 3.47 %

2.91 %

2.70 %

3.19 %

2.62 % Net interest margin 3.69 %

3.11 %

2.90 %

3.40 %

2.86 % Net margin on loans sold and securitized 0.39 %

0.45 %

1.20 %

0.43 %

1.42 % Return on average assets 1.01 %

0.87 %

2.09 %

0.94 %

2.04 % Adjusted return on average assets (4) 1.05 %

0.92 %

2.08 %

0.98 %

2.22 % Return on average common equity 8.74 %

7.87 %

23.97 %

8.31 %

24.82 % Return on average tangible common equity (5) 9.49 %

8.61 %

25.92 %

9.05 %

26.92 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5) 10.09 %

9.10 %

25.67 %

9.60 %

30.66 % Efficiency ratio 79.1 %

80.4 %

66.6 %

79.7 %

67.2 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (4) 78.1 %

79.6 %

66.8 %

78.9 %

63.6 % Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period) 11.54 %

11.12 %

8.74 %

11.33 %

8.21 % Average Balances:

















Average interest-earning assets $ 20,958

$ 21,569

$ 25,269

$ 21,261

$ 26,218 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 12,889

$ 12,959

$ 14,641

$ 12,923

$ 14,825 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,754

$ 2,687

$ 2,448

$ 2,721

$ 2,384

(1) Rounded to nearest hundred million. (2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (3) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (5) Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.



June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

June 30,

2021 Selected Statistics:













Book value per common share $ 50.50

$ 51.33

$ 51.09

$ 47.26 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 47.83

$ 48.61

$ 48.33

$ 44.38 Number of common shares outstanding 53,329,993

53,236,067

53,197,650

52,862,264 Number of FTE employees 5,036

5,341

5,395

5,503 Number of bank branches 158

158

158

158 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.42 %

0.48 %

0.39 %

0.30 % Common equity-to-assets ratio 10.82 %

11.75 %

10.67 %

9.23 % MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:













Weighted average service fee (basis points) 31.7

31.2

31.5

32.6 Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights 1.50 %

1.31 %

1.12 %

1.00 %

(1) Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 3,571 $ 36 4.10 %

$ 4,833 $ 40 3.31 %

$ 6,902 $ 53 3.05 % Loans held-for-investment





















Residential first mortgage 1,789 16 3.68 %

1,500 13 3.35 %

1,887 15 3.27 % Home equity 614 7 4.74 %

598 6 4.05 %

748 7 3.64 % Other 1,302 16 4.80 %

1,253 15 4.86 %

1,101 13 4.80 % Total consumer loans 3,705 39 4.25 %

3,351 34 4.04 %

3,736 35 3.79 % Commercial real estate 3,366 41 4.78 %

3,226 29 3.60 %

3,093 26 3.37 % Commercial and industrial 2,169 26 4.65 %

1,834 16 3.52 %

1,449 14 3.72 % Warehouse lending 4,099 34 3.27 %

3,973 32 3.25 %

5,410 53 3.95 % Total commercial loans 9,634 101 4.11 %

9,033 77 3.43 %

9,952 93 3.74 % Total loans held-for-investment 13,339 140 4.15 %

12,384 111 3.59 %

13,688 128 3.75 % Loans with government guarantees 1,161 15 5.13 %

1,402 15 4.40 %

2,344 5 0.79 % Investment securities 2,310 17 2.89 %

2,021 11 2.19 %

2,123 12 2.19 % Interest-earning deposits 577 1 0.64 %

929 — 0.16 %

212 — 0.13 % Total interest-earning assets 20,958 $ 209 3.96 %

21,569 $ 177 3.30 %

25,269 $ 198 3.12 % Other assets 2,909





2,592





2,742



Total assets $ 23,867





$ 24,161





$ 28,011



Interest-Bearing Liabilities





















Retail deposits





















Demand deposits $ 1,725 $ 1 0.10 %

$ 1,626 $ — 0.09 %

$ 1,686 $ — 0.06 % Savings deposits 4,251 2 0.16 %

4,253 2 0.14 %

4,084 1 0.14 % Money market deposits 926 — 0.16 %

887 — 0.09 %

762 — 0.07 % Certificates of deposit 851 1 0.35 %

929 1 0.35 %

1,126 2 0.62 % Total retail deposits 7,753 4 0.17 %

7,695 3 0.15 %

7,658 3 0.18 % Government deposits 1,699 1 0.32 %

1,879 1 0.17 %

1,795 1 0.19 % Wholesale deposits and other 935 2 0.98 %

1,071 2 0.89 %

1,170 4 1.33 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,387 7 0.26 %

10,645 6 0.23 %

10,623 8 0.31 % Short-term FHLB advances and other 1,124 3 1.05 %

658 — 0.22 %

2,422 1 0.17 % Long-term FHLB advances 982 3 1.15 %

1,260 3 0.98 %

1,200 3 1.03 % Other long-term debt 396 3 3.07 %

396 3 3.23 %

396 3 3.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,889 $ 16 0.48 %

12,959 $ 12 0.39 %

14,641 15 0.43 % Noninterest-bearing deposits





















Retail deposits and other 2,460





2,474





2,259



Custodial deposits (1) 4,641





4,970





6,188



Total noninterest-bearing deposits 7,101





7,444





8,447



Other liabilities 1,123





1,071





2,476



Stockholders' equity 2,754





2,687





2,448



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,867





$ 24,161





$ 28,012



Net interest-earning assets $ 8,069





$ 8,610





$ 10,628



Net interest income

$ 193





$ 165





$ 183

Interest rate spread (2)



3.47 %





2.91 %





2.70 % Net interest margin (3)



3.69 %





3.11 %





2.90 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



162.6 %





166.4 %





172.6 % Total average deposits $ 17,488





$ 18,089





$ 19,070





(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 4,199 $ 77 3.65 %

$ 7,181 $ 105 2.94 % Loans held-for-investment













Residential first mortgage 1,645 29 3.53 %

2,009 32 3.23 % Home equity 606 13 4.40 %

784 14 3.56 % Other 1,278 30 4.83 %

1,071 25 4.80 % Total consumer loans 3,529 72 4.15 %

3,864 71 3.73 % Commercial real estate 3,296 70 4.21 %

3,068 52 3.36 % Commercial and industrial 2,002 42 4.14 %

1,467 27 3.62 % Warehouse lending 4,036 66 3.26 %

5,900 118 3.98 % Total commercial loans 9,334 178 3.78 %

10,435 197 3.75 % Total loans held-for-investment 12,863 250 3.88 %

14,299 268 3.74 % Loans with government guarantees 1,281 30 4.73 %

2,422 8 0.67 % Investment securities 2,166 28 2.56 %

2,166 24 2.20 % Interest-earning deposits 752 1 0.35 %

150 — 0.14 % Total interest-earning assets 21,261 $ 386 3.63 %

26,218 $ 405 3.09 % Other assets 2,752





2,814



Total assets $ 24,013





$ 29,032



Interest-Bearing Liabilities













Retail deposits













Demand deposits $ 1,676 $ 1 0.10 %

$ 1,768 $ — 0.07 % Savings deposits 4,252 3 0.15 %

4,015 3 0.14 % Money market deposits 907 1 0.12 %

724 — 0.06 % Certificates of deposit 890 1 0.35 %

1,209 5 0.80 % Total retail deposits 7,725 6 0.16 %

7,716 8 0.22 % Government deposits 1,788 2 0.24 %

1,784 2 0.21 % Wholesale deposits and other 1,002 5 0.93 %

1,101 8 1.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,515 13 0.25 %

10,601 18 0.35 % Short-term FHLB advances and other 892 3 0.74 %

2,600 2 0.17 % Long-term FHLB advances 1,120 6 1.05 %

1,200 6 1.03 % Other long-term debt 396 6 3.13 %

424 8 3.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,923 $ 28 0.44 %

14,825 $ 34 0.47 % Noninterest-bearing deposits













Retail deposits and other 2,467





2,264



Custodial deposits (1) 4,805





6,688



Total noninterest-bearing deposits 7,272





8,952



Other liabilities 1,098





2,871



Stockholders' equity 2,721





2,384



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,014





$ 29,032



Net interest-earning assets $ 8,338





$ 11,393



Net interest income

$ 358





$ 371

Interest rate spread (2)



3.19 %





2.62 % Net interest margin (3)



3.40 %





2.86 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



164.5 %





176.9 % Total average deposits $ 17,787





$ 19,554





(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Earnings Per Share

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Net income $ 60

$ 53

$ 147

$ 113

$ 296 Weighted average common shares outstanding 53,269,631

53,219,866

52,763,868

53,244,886

52,719,959 Stock-based awards 265,817

358,135

772,801

311,721

697,937 Weighted average diluted common shares 53,535,448

53,578,001

53,536,669

53,556,607

53,417,896 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.13

$ 0.99

$ 2.78

$ 2.12

$ 5.61 Stock-based awards (0.01)

—

(0.04)

(0.01)

(0.07) Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.12

$ 0.99

$ 2.74

$ 2.11

$ 5.54

Regulatory Capital - Bancorp

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,900 12.17 %

$ 2,843 11.83 %

$ 2,798 10.54 %

$ 2,562 9.21 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 23,835



$ 24,026



$ 26,545



$ 27,828

Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,660 13.22 %

$ 2,603 13.89 %

$ 2,558 13.19 %

$ 2,322 11.38 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,900 14.41 %

$ 2,843 15.17 %

$ 2,798 14.43 %

$ 2,562 12.56 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 3,155 15.68 %

$ 3,110 16.59 %

$ 3,080 15.88 %

$ 2,882 14.13 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 20,130



$ 18,741



$ 19,397



$ 20,399



Regulatory Capital - Bank

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,824 11.87 %

$ 2,758 11.50 %

$ 2,706 10.21 %

$ 2,464 8.88 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 23,786



$ 23,984



$ 26,502



$ 27,767

Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,824 14.04 %

$ 2,758 14.73 %

$ 2,706 13.96 %

$ 2,464 12.08 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,824 14.04 %

$ 2,758 14.73 %

$ 2,706 13.96 %

$ 2,464 12.08 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,931 14.57 %

$ 2,875 15.35 %

$ 2,839 14.65 %

$ 2,634 12.92 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 20,113



$ 18,725



$ 19,383



$ 20,395



Loans Serviced

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 293,808 1,160,087

$ 253,013 1,041,251

$ 246,858 1,032,923

$ 211,775 975,467 Serviced for others (3) 41,557 160,387

40,065 154,404

35,074 137,243

34,263 139,029 Serviced for own loan portfolio (4) 7,959 62,217

7,215 60,167

8,793 63,426

9,685 67,988 Total loans serviced $ 343,324 1,382,691

$ 300,293 1,255,822

$ 290,725 1,233,592

$ 255,723 1,182,484

(1) UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts. (2) Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Flagstar owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs. (3) Loans for which Flagstar owns the MSR. (4) Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 Consumer loans





















Residential first mortgage $ 2,205 15.0 %

$ 1,499 11.3 %

$ 1,536 11.5 %

$ 1,794 12.8 % Home equity 645 4.4 %

596 4.5 %

613 4.6 %

717 5.1 % Other 1,331 9.1 %

1,267 9.6 %

1,236 9.2 %

1,133 8.0 % Total consumer loans 4,181 28.5 %

3,362 25.4 %

3,385 25.3 %

3,644 25.9 % Commercial loans





















Commercial real estate 3,387 23.1 %

3,254 24.5 %

3,223 24.0 %

3,169 22.6 % Commercial and industrial 2,653 18.1 %

1,979 15.0 %

1,826 13.6 %

1,376 9.8 % Warehouse lending 4,434 30.3 %

4,641 35.1 %

4,974 37.1 %

5,863 41.7 % Total commercial loans 10,474 71.5 %

9,874 74.6 %

10,023 74.7 %

10,408 74.1 % Total loans held-for-investment $ 14,655 100.0 %

$ 13,236 100.0 %

$ 13,408 100.0 %

$ 14,052 100.0 %

Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 Indirect lending $ 972 73.0 %

$ 935 73.8 %

$ 926 74.8 %

$ 866 76.4 % Point of sale 300 22.5 %

295 23.3 %

272 22.0 %

225 19.9 % Other 59 4.4 %

37 2.9 %

38 3.2 %

42 3.7 % Total other consumer loans $ 1,331 100.0 %

$ 1,267 100.0 %

$ 1,236 100.0 %

$ 1,133 100.0 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 Residential first mortgage $ 33

$ 43

$ 48 Home equity 21

16

17 Other 31

34

38 Total consumer loans 85

93

103 Commercial real estate 22

22

58 Commercial and industrial 11

13

38 Warehouse lending 4

3

3 Total commercial loans 37

38

99 Allowance for loan losses 122

131

202 Reserve for unfunded commitments 13

14

18 Allowance for credit losses $ 135

$ 145

$ 220

Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Residential

First

Mortgage Home

Equity Other

Consumer Commercial

Real Estate Commercial

and

Industrial Warehouse

Lending Total LHFI

Portfolio (1) Unfunded

Commitments Beginning balance $ 43 $ 16 $ 34 $ 22 $ 13 $ 3 $ 131 $ 14 Provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Loan volume 4 1 2 1 4 — 12 (1) Economic forecast (2) 2 1 (4) — (1) — (2) — Credit (3) (16) 3 (1) (1) (5) 1 (19) — Qualitative factor adjustments — — — — — — — — Charge-offs — — (3) — — — (3) — Recoveries — — 2 — — — 2 — Provision for net charge-offs — — 1 — — — 1 — Ending allowance balance $ 33 $ 21 $ 31 $ 22 $ 11 $ 4 $ 122 $ 13

(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option. (2) Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter. (3) Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.

Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Residential

First

Mortgage Home

Equity Other

Consumer Commercial

Real Estate Commercial

and

Industrial Warehouse

Lending Total LHFI

Portfolio (1) Unfunded

Commitments Beginning balance $ 40 $ 14 $ 36 $ 28 $ 32 $ 4 $ 154 $ 16 Provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Loan volume 4 1 3 1 7 — 16 (3) Economic forecast (2) 3 3 (4) 1 (3) — — — Credit (3) (14) 3 (4) (7) (3) — (25) — Qualitative factor adjustments — — — (1) (4) — (5) — Charge-offs (1) — (5) — (20) — (26) — Recoveries — 1 3 — — — 4 — Provision for net charge-offs 1 (1) 2 — 2 — 4 — Ending allowance balance $ 33 $ 21 $ 31 $ 22 $ 11 $ 4 $ 122 $ 13

(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option. (2) Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter. (3) Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.

Nonperforming Loans and Assets

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

June 30,

2021 Nonperforming LHFI $ 79

$ 95

$ 81

$ 63 Nonperforming TDRs 6

7

8

6 Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months 14

5

5

7 Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1) 99

107

94

76 Other nonperforming assets, net 5

4

6

6 LHFS 20

24

17

9 Total nonperforming assets $ 124

$ 135

$ 117

$ 91















Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.42 %

0.48 %

0.39 %

0.30 % Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.68 %

0.80 %

0.70 %

0.53 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2) 0.71 %

0.84 %

0.74 %

0.57 %

(1) Includes $35 million of first residential mortgage loans that are current in accordance with their forbearance exit plan and not yet returned to accrual status as of June 30, 2022. (2) Ratio excludes nonperforming LHFS.

Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



30-59 Days

Past Due

60-89 Days

Past Due

Greater than

90 days

Total Past

Due

Total LHFI June 30, 2022

















Consumer loans $ 15

$ 7

$ 99

$ 121

$ 4,181 Commercial loans —

—

—

—

10,474 Total loans $ 15

$ 7

$ 99

$ 121

$ 14,655 March 31, 2022

















Consumer loans (1) $ 12

$ 10

$ 98

$ 120

$ 3,362 Commercial loans —

—

—

—

9,874 Total loans $ 12

$ 10

$ 98

$ 120

$ 13,236 December 31, 2021

















Consumer loans $ 26

$ 36

$ 62

$ 124

$ 3,385 Commercial loans —

—

32

32

10,023 Total loans $ 26

$ 36

$ 94

$ 156

$ 13,408 June 30, 2021

















Consumer loans $ 8

$ 4

$ 55

$ 67

$ 3,644 Commercial loans —

—

20

20

10,408 Total loans $ 8

$ 4

$ 75

$ 87

$ 14,052

(1) Includes $33 million of first residential mortgage loans that are current in accordance with their forbearance exit plan and not yet returned to accrual status as of June 30, 2022.

Troubled Debt Restructurings

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



TDRs

Performing

Nonperforming

Total June 30, 2022

Consumer loans $ 22

$ 20

$ 42 Commercial loans —

—

— Total TDR loans $ 22

$ 20

$ 42 March 31, 2022









Consumer loans $ 23

$ 12

$ 35 Commercial loans —

—

— Total TDR loans $ 23

$ 12

$ 35 December 31, 2021









Consumer loans $ 22

$ 13

$ 35 Commercial loans 2

—

2 Total TDR loans $ 24

$ 13

$ 37 June 30, 2021









Consumer loans $ 31

$ 11

$ 42 Commercial loans —

2

2 Total TDR loans $ 31

$ 13

$ 44

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the

results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported

U.S.GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing

operations. The DOJ settlement expense and loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and don't accrue

interest are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The

Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible

common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-

deposit ratio, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted

net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin and adjusted

efficiency ratio provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.



June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

(Dollars in millions, except share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 2,693

$ 2,733

$ 2,718

$ 2,645

$ 2,498 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 142

145

147

149

152 Tangible book value $ 2,551

$ 2,588

$ 2,571

$ 2,496

$ 2,346



















Number of common shares outstanding 53,329,993

53,236,067

53,197,650

52,862,383

52,862,264 Tangible book value per share $ 47.83

$ 48.61

$ 48.33

$ 47.21

$ 44.38



















Total assets $ 24,899

$ 23,244

$ 25,483

$ 27,042

$ 27,065 Tangible common equity to assets ratio 10.25 %

11.13 %

10.09 %

9.23 %

8.67 %

Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average assets.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

(Dollars in millions)







Net income $ 60

$ 53

$ 147

$ 113

$ 296 Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 3

1

2

4

4 Tangible net income $ 63

$ 54

$ 149

$ 117

$ 300



















Total average equity $ 2,754

$ 2,687

$ 2,448

$ 2,721

$ 2,384 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets 144

146

153

145

155 Total tangible average equity $ 2,610

$ 2,541

$ 2,295

$ 2,576

$ 2,229



















Return on average tangible common equity 9.49 %

8.61 %

25.92 %

9.05 %

26.92 % Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense — %

— %

— %

— %

3.86 % Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement — %

— %

(2.14) %

— %

(1.09) % Adjustment for merger costs 0.60 %

0.49 %

1.89 %

0.55 %

0.97 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 10.09 %

9.10 %

25.67 %

9.60 %

30.66 %



















Return on average assets 1.01 %

0.89 %

2.09 %

0.94 %

2.04 % Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense — %

— %

— %

— %

0.18 % Adjustment for former CEO SERP settlement agreement — %

— %

(0.11) %

— %

(0.05) % Adjustment for merger costs 0.04 %

0.03 %

0.10 %

0.04 %

0.05 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.05 %

0.92 %

2.08 %

0.98 %

2.22 %

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.



June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

(Dollars in millions) Average LHFI $ 13,339

$ 12,384

$ 13,314

$ 13,540

$ 13,688 Less: Average warehouse loans 4,099

3,973

5,148

5,392

5,410 Adjusted average LHFI $ 9,240

$ 8,411

$ 8,166

$ 8,148

$ 8,278



















Average deposits $ 17,488

$ 18,089

$ 19,816

$ 19,686

$ 19,070 Less: Average custodial deposits 4,641

4,970

6,309

6,180

6,188 Adjusted average deposits $ 12,847

$ 13,119

$ 13,507

$ 13,506

$ 12,882



















HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 76.3 %

68.5 %

67.2 %

68.8 %

71.8 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 71.9 %

64.1 %

60.5 %

60.3 %

64.3 %

Adjusted noninterest expense, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and efficiency ratio.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

(Dollar in millions) Noninterest expense $ 256

$ 261

$ 291

$ 286

$ 289 Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement —

—

—

—

(10) Adjustment for merger costs 3

3

6

5

9 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 253

$ 258

$ 285

$ 281

$ 290



















Income before income taxes $ 77

$ 68

$ 109

$ 198

$ 190 Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement —

—

—

—

(10) Adjustment for merger costs 3

3

6

5

9 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 80

$ 71

$ 115

$ 203

$ 189



















Provision for income taxes $ 17

$ 15

$ 24

$ 46

$ 43 Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement —

—

—

—

2 Adjustment for merger costs —

(1)

(1)

(1)

(2) Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 17

$ 16

$ 25

$ 47

$ 43



















Net income $ 60

$ 53

$ 85

$ 152

$ 147 Adjusted net income $ 63

$ 55

$ 90

$ 156

$ 146



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 53,269,631

53,219,866

52,867,138

52,862,288

52,763,868 Weighted average diluted common shares 53,535,448

53,578,001

53,577,832

53,659,422

53,536,669 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.18

$ 1.03

$ 1.71

$ 2.94

$ 2.78 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.17

$ 1.02

$ 1.69

$ 2.90

$ 2.74



















Efficiency ratio 79.1 %

80.4 %

75.9 %

62.2 %

66.6 % Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement — %

— %

— %

— %

1.6 % Adjustment for merger costs (1.0) %

(0.8) %

(1.5) %

(1.1) %

(1.4) % Adjusted efficiency ratio 78.1 %

79.6 %

74.4 %

61.1 %

66.8 %





Six Months Ended













June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021









Efficiency ratio

79.7 %

67.2 %









Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense

— %

(2.6) %









Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement

— %

1.1 %









Adjustment for merger costs

(0.9) %

(0.9) %









Adjusted efficiency ratio

78.8 %

64.8 %











