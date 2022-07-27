Latest Near Restaurant Report Unveils How Consumer Behavior Has Shifted Post-Pandemic, and How Restaurants Can Evolve

Near's New World of Consumer Behavior: Restaurants 2022 report shows consumers are excited to get back to more traditional waiter experiences, and convenient technologies popularized during the pandemic are also here to stay

PASADENA, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Near , a global SaaS leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people, places, and products ("Near", or the "Company") today announced its The New World of Consumer Behavior: Restaurants 2022 report, which highlights significant shifts in consumer behavior from the onset of the pandemic to today. The report provides an outlook for the future of restaurant dining and outlines how restaurants can best respond to these consumer shifts.

Consumer dining behaviors have shifted significantly since the onset of the pandemic. The restaurant industry was one of the most immediately and profoundly impacted industries, with restaurants forced to pivot when the pandemic hit to keep doors open. One of the report's key findings is that there is no longer one single dining experience, and restaurants must adapt to the new range of options and conveniences that consumers have come to expect.

Diners were surveyed across generational lines in order to discover dining habits, preferences, and loyalties. The survey results are combined with Near's privacy-led human movement data—compliant-collected location data from mobile phones– to get a unique glimpse into dining patterns both at a macro level and also for specific regions and geographies. This includes identifying who today's diners are, where they eat, how often, and how far they're willing to travel. The report explores themes including whether people are eating out again or not, top priorities for restaurants, trends to watch, loyalty programs, as well the lifeline for countless restaurants for the past couple of years– takeout and delivery.

Key findings from the report include that 46% of people surveyed say outdoor dining is nice to have, and 7% say it's essential; meanwhile, 57% of people say takeout or delivery is nice to have, while only 8% say it's essential.

The importance of loyalty programs

One of the new priorities as a result of a more digitally focused dining experience is the increased importance of loyalty programs. The survey uncovered some key findings about how different generations perceive loyalty:

Millennial and Gen Z diners are 71% more likely to participate in Loyalty Programs than Baby boomers.

Younger diners also participate in about 2x the number of programs than the 60+ crowd.

50% of respondents overall said they are more likely to eat at restaurants where they're in the Loyalty program – this was 60% for Gen Z and Millennials.

The top-ranked Loyalty Program in the survey was from a top coffee franchise, with 30.2% participation, followed by a food and bakery chain at 29.5%, and then a top quick-service restaurant (QSR) with a 20.6% participation rate.

Elevating the dining experience to meet expectations

There is no longer one single dining experience. The most successful restaurants of the past few years are simply the ones that know their customers the best. They know their preferences and have adapted to offer precisely what their diners want. The top dining brands have also leveraged very creative and innovative approaches to build relationships with their customers, through physical and digital touch points.

As a result, top restaurants have been rewarded with increased customer loyalty and revenue. Key findings on consumer preferences around the dining experience include:

72% of diners enjoy the traditional waiter experience, compared to just 17% enjoying QR code ordering and 18% for kiosk ordering.

Half of Gen Z and Millennial diners said they're more likely to eat at a restaurant if it's on a delivery app– compared to just 13% of respondents over the age of 45.

35% of respondents said they plan to dine at restaurants more often when the pandemic is over.

53% plan to practice the same habit of dining out, and 6% are unsure.

"Many restaurants and QSRs don't have the data needed to pivot quickly enough to keep pace with rapidly changing consumer behaviors, and diners' latest desires for a seamless customer experience," said Anil Mathews, Founder, and CEO of Near. "With the latest findings of Near's report, restaurant decision-makers have the ability to unlock immense value through Near's data via its restaurant report with competitive insights. Restaurants must learn how to turn data into actionable insights to survive in today's constantly evolving world."

Study Methodology

This survey was conducted between February 24-27, 2022 with a total of 508 respondents in the United States, census-weighted by age, gender, income, and region. Additionally, Near studied pulled human movement data for restaurant locations in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco/Oakland between June 1, 2021 – May 31, 2022. Reports used included Near Pinnacle's Estimated Visits, Time Spent, Visitor Home and Work Locations Insights, as well as Near's Geosocial Affinity, Estimated Visitors, and Cross-Visitation Reports.

About Near

Near, a global SaaS leader in privacy-led data intelligence, curates one of the world's largest sources of intelligence on people, places, and products. Near processes data from over 1.6 billion unique user IDs, in over 70 million places across 44 countries to empower marketing and operational data leaders to confidently reach, understand, and market to consumers and optimize their business results. With offices in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, Near serves major enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurants, tourism, technology, marketing, and other industries. For more information, please visit https://near.com

