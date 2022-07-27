NAMI Launches First Podcast, "Hope Starts With Us," Hosted by NAMI's CEO

ARLINGTON, Va., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has launched its national office's first-ever podcast, titled "Hope Starts With Us," hosted by NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr.

National Alliance on Mental Illness. (PRNewswire)

This is just one of NAMI's latest initiatives to meet people where they are in their mental health journeys. During each episode, Gillison and his guests will share stories of lived experience and bring important mental health topics to light. The new podcast will focus on one of NAMI's essential values — hope: Hope starts with us sharing our stories. Hope starts with us breaking the stigma. Hope starts with us sharing resources and practical advice.

The podcast, with episodes released every other Wednesday, is available on many major directories and players, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcast Index, Podchaser, Pocket Casts, Deezer, Listen Notes, Player FM and RSS. A video version will also appear on YouTube.

Gillison can also be found on Twitter @DanGillison.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

Join the conversation at nami.org | facebook.com/nami | instagram.com/namicommunicate | twitter.com/namicommunicate #Together4MH

NAMI CEO Podcast (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness