IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DAKOTA JOHNSON'S TEATIME PICTURES, ACE HOTEL DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES AND MAUDE ANNOUNCE MONTHLONG SERIES OF FILM SCREENINGS AT THE HISTORIC THEATRE AT ACE DTLA

Cinemaude at Ace DTLA, curated by TeaTime Pictures, will offer four individual screenings that highlight the nuance and nostalgia of love

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dakota Johnson, TeaTime Founder & maude Co-Creative Director with Éva Goicochea, Founder & CEO of maude (PRNewswire)

WHO: Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, maude and TeaTime Pictures

WHAT: Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles alongside modern intimacy brand maude , today announce the launch of a limited series of film screenings curated by TeaTime Pictures Co-Founders Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly, commencing Thursday, August 4th. The screenings will take place every Thursday evening throughout August 2022 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, with programming from notable writers, directors, critics, and cast members. The series hinges on firsts: first loves, new beginnings, flings that carry from day to night, and will include movies ranging from coming-of-age classics about young romance to films that depict how relationships change and grow through life. Net profits from ticket sales will go to SIECUS , an organization that advances sex education.

"TeaTime is excited to curate a month of movies for Cinemaude. These are some of our favorites, and seeing them in a theater is a true treat." – Dakota Johnson, TeaTime Pictures Co-Founder

Screenings are set to include:

Mustang, 2015 , directed by Deniz Gamze Ergüven (8/4) - Tickets , directed by Deniz Gamze Ergüven (8/4) -

Waves, 2019 , directed by Trey Edward Shults (8/11) - Tickets , directed by(8/11) -

Tangerine, 2015 , directed by Sean Baker (8/18) - Tickets , directed by(8/18) -

Babyteeth, 2019, directed by Shannon Murphy (8/25) - Tickets , directed by(8/25) -

All attendees will receive a complimentary beverage from exclusive beverage sponsor Ghia, along with a custom film poster. As an extension of the partnership, maude will hold a pop-up in the Ace Hotel retail space in the hotel lobby, selling sex essentials like their best-selling vibrators, massage candles, and lubricants. The pop-up also runs for the month of August.

WHERE: The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles; 929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015

WHEN: Every Thursday in August: August 4; August 11; August 18; and August 25, 2022

Doors at 6:00pm, Show at 7:00pm

Tickets available via Ace Hotel website

ABOUT MAUDE

A modern sexual wellness brand of thoughtfully-made intimacy essentials for self and partner-care, built on quality, simplicity and inclusivity, on a mission to make intimacy better for all people. Launched in April of 2018, maude was founded by Eva Goicochea after successful careers in healthcare legislation and brand strategy. She is one of only 10 Latinx women to raise over $10M in funding—making maude one of the most VC-backed sexual wellness personal care companies. In the four years since launch, maude has been internationally recognized—having been featured in 1100+ pieces of press in over 25 countries. In 2020, actress Dakota Johnson joined maude as a Co-Creative Director and investor. Maude is available in 35 countries across North America, Europe, and Australia and in retailers such as Sephora, Nordstrom, Saks, and Urban Outfitters.

ABOUT ACE HOTEL DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles debuted in 2014 in the ornate, 14-story Spanish Gothic office tower and flagship Theatre of United Artists, the maverick film studio founded by Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and D. W. Griffith. Built in 1927, the structure was lovingly restored by Ace and Commune to enliven its historical soul — where it now stands as a spiritual anchor at the heart of the Broadway Theater District's vibrant modern renaissance.

ABOUT TEATIME PICTURES

Founded by Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly, TeaTime is an independent production company and curatorial platform that embraces the eternal romance of art as escapism.

Cinemaude at The Ace Downtown LA (PRNewswire)

