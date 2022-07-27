REAL VISION DISRUPTS ONLINE FINANCIAL EDUCATION WITH TODAY'S LAUNCH OF THE REAL INVESTING COURSE

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Vision today launched The Real Investing Course, a new online learning experience that helps people become better investors - in less than 10 hours.

"It's a masterclass in the building blocks of investing, and it doesn't cost thousands of dollars." - Raoul Pal

The comprehensive 5-module Real Investing Course includes video lessons, handbooks, community access, and one full year of Real Vision Plus membership.

And thanks to Real Vision's 8-year history of interviewing finance rock stars, The Real Investing Course is unique in featuring dozens of professional investors including Lyn Alden, Peter Brandt, and Dmitry Balyasny as your guides.

"This is a game-changer," said Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal. "It's a masterclass in the building blocks of investing, and it doesn't cost thousands of dollars. I truly believe we can help people at scale like this."

That's already happening, as feedback from the beta testing group shows:

"I was relying on input from others before because I didn't think I was capable of making my own decisions but after this I'll be taking charge of my own trades." – Paul W.

"Yes, yes and did I say YES." – Donald B.

And parts of the course were filmed in an underground bunker, a cinema, and a bar - making it perhaps the most entertaining investing course in the world…

Low-cost and accessible, The Real Investing Course is just the latest step in the future of learning at Real Vision – The Real Vision Academy.

Also launching today, The Academy's roadmap features a series of courses from professional investors focusing on different types of frameworks, trading strategies and styles… and creating places and moments for the community to come together to help each other, too.

To find out more about The Real Investing Course and The Academy, visit realvision.com/rvacademy

About Real Vision:

Real Vision is a disruptive global financial media platform and online community, best known for its Real Vision membership and Real Vision Crypto — a free digital assets video channel. Real Vision doesn't have a single editorial view. We bring on the most diverse set of minds on all topics filtered through the lens of markets. The company's mission is to democratize access to financial intelligence and to help members understand the complex world of finance, business, and the global economy. Founded in 2014, the platform now has more than 300,000 members in over 100 countries around the world.

