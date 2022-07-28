CBIZ REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER AND FIRST-HALF 2022 RESULTS AND RAISES FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE

SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

TOTAL REVENUE UP 29.9%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 11.4%

GAAP EPS UP 275.0%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 26.0%

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 262.9%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 29.9%

FIRST-HALF HIGHLIGHTS:

TOTAL REVENUE UP 30.1%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 10.5%

GAAP EPS UP 56.0%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 26.6%

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 52.0%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 27.9%

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ", or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For the 2022 second quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $362.0 million, an increase of $83.3 million, or 29.9%, compared with $278.6 million reported for the same period in 2021. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $51.6 million, or 18.5%, to second-quarter 2022 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $31.7 million, or 11.4%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $31.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared with $8.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $32.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared with $27.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $55.7 million, compared with $42.9 million for the same period in 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, CBIZ recorded revenue of $753.7 million, an increase of $174.3 million, or 30.1%, over the $579.4 million recorded for the same period in 2021. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $113.8 million, or 19.6%, to revenue growth in the six months ended June 30, 2022. Same-unit revenue increased by $60.5 million, or 10.5%, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $89.4 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $58.8 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $95.2 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $77.1 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half was $148.6 million, compared with $116.2 million for the same period in 2021.

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a non-recurring settlement charge of $30.5 million and a $6.4 million non-recurring gain on sale of operations. These items were eliminated to arrive at Adjusted earnings per diluted share for the second-quarter and first-half periods ended June 30, 2021. In 2022, the Company incurred non-recurring transaction and first-year integration expenses related to the Marks Paneth acquisition. These expenses were eliminated to report Adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2022. Schedules reconciling Adjusted income from continuing operations, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in tables included in the release.

During the first half ended June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 884 thousand shares of its common stock on the open market. Between July 1, 2022, and July 27, 2022, the Company repurchased an additional 200 thousand shares. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on June 30, 2022, was $266.0 million with $323.2 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our exceptional performance for the second quarter and first half of 2022 is a direct result of our long-term strategy and focus on organic growth, strategic acquisitions and investments that strengthen our business and position us for the future. We continue to see growth across every major service line due to the ongoing demand for both our essential, recurring services and our project-based advisory services. In addition, the performance of our recent acquisitions is also helping to bolster our strong results. Earlier this month, we were pleased to welcome our latest acquisition, Stinnett and Associates, a professional advisory firm with offices in Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado."

"As a result of our strong organic growth for the first half of the year combined with the performance of our recent acquisitions, we are raising our full-year 2022 guidance to reflect anticipated revenue growth between 23% and 25% and growth in Adjusted earnings per share between 25% and 27%," Grisko concluded.

2022 Outlook

The Company increased its revenue growth expectations to within a range of 23% to 25% over the prior year, up from previous guidance of 19% to 21% in revenue growth.

Although multiple factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of 52.5 million to 53.0 million shares.

On a GAAP basis, the Company expects full-year fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 45% to 48% per share, over the $1.32 per share reported in 2021, up from previous guidance of 43% to 46% per share.

The Company expects Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 25% to 27% over the Adjusted $1.66 reported for 2021, up from previous guidance of a 20% to 22% increase per share. A schedule reconciling GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS is attached.

About CBIZ

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and operations and those of our clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2022

%

2021

% Revenue

$ 361,952

100.0 %

$ 278,648

100.0 % Operating expenses (1)

289,736

80.0

236,934

85.0 Gross margin

72,216

20.0

41,714

15.0 Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)

10,926

3.0

13,816

5.0 Legal settlement, net

—

—

30,468

10.9 Operating income (loss)

61,290

17.0

(2,570)

(0.9) Other (expense) income:















Interest expense

(1,645)

(0.5)

(959)

(0.3) Gain on sale of operations, net

135

—

6,385

2.3 Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)

(15,898)

(4.4)

8,373

3.0 Total other (expense) income, net

(17,408)

(4.9)

13,799

5.0 Income from continuing operations before income tax expense

43,882

12.1

11,229

4.1 Income tax expense

12,622





2,616



Income from continuing operations

31,260

8.6

8,613

3.1 Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax

(5)





(6)



Net Income

$ 31,255

8.6 %

$ 8,607

3.1 %

















Diluted income per share:















Continuing operations

$ 0.60





$ 0.16



Discontinued operations

—





—



Net income

$ 0.60





$ 0.16





















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

52,531





53,769



Other data from continuing operations:















Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 55,732





$ 42,895



Adjusted EPS (3)

$ 0.63





$ 0.50









(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested

accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating

expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other

(expense) income, net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense."

Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):









Three Months Ended June 30,



2022

% of Revenue

2021

% of Revenue Operating (income) expenses

$ (13,338)

(3.7) %

$ 6,761

2.4 % Corporate general and administrative (income) expenses

(1,811)

(0.5) %

850

0.3 % Other (expense) income, net

(15,149)

(4.1) %

7,611

2.7 %

Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 are as

follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

As

Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue

As

Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue Gross margin $ 72,216

$ (13,338)

$ 58,878

16.3 %

$ 41,714

$ 6,761

$ 48,475

17.4 % Operating income (expense) 61,290

(15,149)

46,141

12.7 %

(2,570)

7,611

5,041

1.8 % Other (expense) income, net (15,898)

15,149

(749)

(0.2) %

8,373

(7,611)

762

0.3 % Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 43,882

—

43,882

12.1 %

11,229

—

11,229

4.0 %





(2) Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, is expense of $0.8 million and $0.1 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of

contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.



(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the

usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

%

2021

% Revenue

$ 753,674

100.0 %

$ 579,378

100.0 % Operating expenses (1)

580,035

77.0

460,905

79.6 Gross margin

173,639

23.0

118,473

20.4 Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)

27,235

3.6

28,299

4.9 Legal settlement, net

—

—

30,468

5.3 Operating income

146,404

19.4

59,706

10.2 Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(2,904)

(0.4)

(1,836)

(0.3) Gain on sale of operations, net

135

—

6,385

1.1 Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)

(22,301)

(3.0)

13,162

2.3 Total other (expense) income, net

(25,070)

(3.4)

17,711

3.1 Income from continuing operations before income tax expense

121,334

16.0

77,417

13.3 Income tax expense

31,943





18,588



Income from continuing operations

89,391

11.9

58,829

10.2 Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax

(9)





(13)



Net income

$ 89,382

11.9 %

$ 58,816

10.2 %

















Diluted income per share:















Continuing operations

$ 1.70





$ 1.09



Discontinued operations

—





—



Net income

$ 1.70





$ 1.09





















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

52,736





54,109



Other data from continuing operations:















Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 148,629





$ 116,212



Adjusted EPS (3)

$ 1.81





$ 1.43









(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly

as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate

general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other (expense) income, net." The deferred

compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense."

Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):









Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

% of Revenue

2021

% of Revenue Operating (income) expenses

$ (19,005)

(2.5) %

$ 11,377

2.0 % Corporate general and administrative (income) expenses

(2,622)

(0.3) %

1,346

0.2 % Other (expense) income, net

(21,627)

(2.9) %

12,723

2.2 %

Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):





Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

As

Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue

As

Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue Gross margin $ 173,639

$ (19,005)

$ 154,634

20.5 %

$ 118,473

$ 11,377

$ 129,850

22.4 % Operating income (expense) 146,404

(21,627)

124,777

16.6 %

59,706

12,723

72,429

12.5 % Other (expense) income, net (22,301)

21,627

(674)

(0.1) %

13,162

(12,723)

439

0.1 % Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 121,334

—

121,334

16.1 %

77,417

—

77,417

13.4 %





(2) Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, is expense of $1.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent

consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.



(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the

Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) SELECT SEGMENT DATA





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue















Financial Services

$ 259,308

$ 186,589

$ 548,054

$ 390,738 Benefits and Insurance Services

91,708

82,620

184,194

169,859 National Practices

10,936

9,439

21,426

18,781 Total

$ 361,952

$ 278,648

$ 753,674

$ 579,378

















Gross Margin















Financial Services

$ 49,665

$ 35,669

$ 128,611

$ 98,072 Benefits and Insurance Services

16,688

14,844

36,517

35,150 National Practices

1,037

952

1,951

1,753 Operating expenses - unallocated (1):















Other expense

(8,512)

(2,990)

(12,445)

(5,125) Deferred compensation

13,338

(6,761)

19,005

(11,377) Total

$ 72,216

$ 41,714

$ 173,639

$ 118,473





(1) Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation,

consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also

includes gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred

compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax

expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other (expense) income, net" in the Consolidated

Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets

held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense (income) in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate,

general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other (expense) income, net."

CBIZ, INC. SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021 Net income

$ 89,382

$ 58,816 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense

16,465

12,876 Gain on sale of operations, net

(135)

(6,385) Bad debt expense, net of recoveries

1,263

265 Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net

1,478

753 Stock-based compensation expense

6,428

5,454 Other noncash adjustments

4,899

4,882 Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

119,780

76,661 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures

(91,263)

(10,354) Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations

28,517

66,307 Operating cash used in discontinued operations

(9)

(13) Net cash provided by operating activities

28,508

66,294 Net cash used in investing activities

(89,756)

(40,137) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

91,655

(42,582) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

30,407

(16,425) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

$ 150,474

$ 170,335 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 180,881

$ 153,910









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,881

$ 4,677 Restricted cash

42,188

39,268 Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients

134,812

109,965 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 180,881

$ 153,910

CBIZ, INC. SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents

3,881

1,997 Restricted cash

42,188

30,383 Accounts receivable, net

410,481

242,168 Current assets before funds held for clients

468,771

293,765 Funds held for clients

185,271

157,909 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

946,468

840,783









Total assets

1,972,597

1,627,934









Current liabilities before client fund obligations

344,219

265,174 Client fund obligations

187,129

158,115 Total long-term debt, net

263,718

154,851









Total liabilities

1,208,074

923,386









Treasury stock

(737,559)

(694,716)









Total stockholders' equity

764,523

704,548









Debt to equity

34.5 %

22.0 % Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)

88

71









Shares outstanding

51,602

52,038 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

52,015

52,637 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

52,736

53,723





(1) DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period,

divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is

commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's

ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement

to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO on June 30, 2021 was 84.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Income from continuing operations

$ 31,260

$ 8,613

$ 89,391

$ 58,829 Interest expense

1,645

959

2,904

1,836 Income tax expense

12,622

2,616

31,943

18,588 Gain on sale of operations, net

(135)

(6,385)

(135)

(6,385) Legal settlement, net

—

30,468

—

30,468 Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth (2)

—

—

1,329

— Integration & retention costs related to Marks Paneth (2)

2,048

—

6,732

— Depreciation

2,828

2,649

5,607

5,202 Amortization

5,464

3,975

10,858

7,674 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 55,732

$ 42,895

$ 148,629

$ 116,212





(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable

GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations." Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be

regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used

by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measurement to evaluate, assess and benchmark the

Company's operational results.



(2) These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and

general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income and EPS (1) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Amounts

EPS

Amounts

EPS Income from continuing operations $ 31,260

$ 0.60

$ 8,613

$ 0.16 Adjustments:













Gain on sale of operations, net (135)

—

(6,385)

(0.12) Legal settlement, net —

—

30,468

0.56 Integration & retention costs related to Marks Paneth (2) 2,048

0.04

—

— Income tax effect related to adjustments (550)

(0.01)

(5,608)

(0.10) Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 32,623

$ 0.63

$ 27,088

$ 0.50





(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS to the most directly

comparable GAAP financial measures, "Income from continuing operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations."

Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any

measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS, which excludes significant non-operating related gains and

losses, are used by the Company for its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark the

Company's operational results.



(2) These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general

administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Amounts

EPS

Amounts

EPS Income from continuing operations $ 89,391

$ 1.70

$ 58,829

$ 1.09 Adjustments:













Gain on sale of operations, net (135)

—

(6,385)

(0.12) Legal settlement, net —

—

30,468

0.56 Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth (2) 1,329

0.03

—

— Integration & retention costs related to Marks Paneth (2) 6,732

0.13

—

— Income tax effect related to adjustments (2,087)

(0.05)

(5,782)

(0.10) Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 95,230

$ 1.81

$ 77,130

$ 1.43





(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS to the most directly

comparable GAAP financial measures, "Income from continuing operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations."

Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any

measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS, which excludes significant non-operating related gains

and losses, are used by the Company for its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark

the Company's operational results.



(2) These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general

administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION Full Year 2022 EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance to Full Year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS



Full Year 2022 Guidance

Low

High Diluted EPS - GAAP Guidance $ 1.92

$ 1.95 Transaction and integration costs related to Marks Paneth (1) 0.16

0.16 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance $ 2.08

$ 2.11 GAAP Diluted EPS for 2021 $ 1.32

$ 1.32 Adjusted Diluted EPS for 2021 (2) $ 1.66

$ 1.66 GAAP Diluted EPS Range 45 %

48 % Adjusted Diluted EPS Range 25 %

27 %





(1) Includes estimated transaction and integration costs related to the Marks Paneth acquisition. Such costs include,

but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general

administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.



(2) A reconciliation between income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations and a

reconciliation between GAAP Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 are

presented as follows:







Year Ended December 31, 2021

In thousands

EPS Income from continuing operations $ 70,911

$ 1.32 Adjustments:





Gain on sale of operations, net (6,311)

(0.12) Legal settlement, net 30,468

0.57 Income tax effect related to adjustments (5,746)

(0.11) Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 89,322

$ 1.66

