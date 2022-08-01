ESPEROVAX AND LIFE MAGNETICS TO DELIVER NEW ORAL THERAPEUTIC TO COLORECTAL PATIENTS

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esperovax, a leading developer of oral mRNA biologics, and Life Magnetics, Inc., creators of RNA stabilization technology, today announced the signing of an agreement to co-develop an innovative new oral RNA therapeutic delivery system for colorectal cancer patients that can be stored at room temperature.

Oral and room temperature delivery of RNA therapeutics is a holy grail for the pharmaceutical industry. RNA therapeutics are safer, easier to design, and have far more targets than small molecule drugs. To date, the major limitation of RNA therapeutics is product shelf life. For example, the lifetime of mRNA is only around 7 hours at room temperature.

Esperovax was founded in 2019 to advance development of its oral mRNA platform, a transformative technology for delivering mRNA treatments to the abundant population of immune cells in the gastrointestinal tract via a small oral capsule.

Life Magnetics in turn, has developed a carbon coating that stabilizes RNA for shipping and transport. Esperovax began evaluating Life Magnetics' technology in March for therapeutic delivery. Prior to this, it had only been tested in diagnostics and wastewater surveillance where Michigan labs were using it to stabilize RNA in environmental samples collected in the field for transport back to the lab.

"One of the tricks to fighting cancer is to have technologies that target a specific type of cell," said Dr. O'Hagan, CEO of Esperovax. "Our new Hercules™ circular RNA technology platform will trigger the active therapeutic payload only inside colorectal cancer cells. This means we can deliver RNA that kills these specific cancer cells but is harmless in any other cell."

Our 24 month goal is demonstrating the technology is viable in animal models and protects RNA for months," said Dr. Kevin Hagadorn, co-creator of Life Magnetics' carbon coating technology. "A delivery platform that protects RNA and is compatible with encapsulation technologies is very valuable. We are confident this new partnership will accomplish exactly that."

