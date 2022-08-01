hoopla digital Brings Back Bonus Borrows for Back-to-School

Throughout the month of August, patrons of participating libraries have access to more than 650 titles – including a wide range of STEAM resources and extended learning titles – for unlimited borrowing on hoopla digital's app and website

HOLLAND, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hoopla digital, the category-creating service for public libraries, today launched the next edition of its wildly popular Bonus Borrows program, just in time for Back-to-School season. Throughout the month of August, cardholders of participating libraries can access hoopla's curated collection of more than 650 titles, featuring coveted STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) content, extended learning resources and discovery for all ages. Libraries that participate in the hoopla digital Bonus Borrows program can offer patrons unlimited borrowing that will not impact monthly borrow limits throughout the month of August.

"For this Back-to-School season, we want to support preparation for the upcoming academic year and offer resources that can help reduce the financial burden on students and families. Our August Bonus Borrows program showcases prized titles from STEAM Learning, Children's Clubhouse and Personal Growth collections and provides unlimited borrowing access to meet the needs of students, parents, adults and educators," said hoopla digital founder Jeff Jankowski.

hoopla digital is recognized as the largest and most diverse collection of STEAM content available in a digital service. The August Bonus Borrows collection includes:

Bingeworthy Series featuring The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang (Part 1 of the Kiss Quotient Series) and TekWar by William Shatner (Part 1 of the TekWar series) featuringby(Part 1 of theSeries) andby(Part 1 of theseries)

STEAM Learning featuring The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean by Kim Dwinell and How Do You Measure a Slice of Pizza? by Madeline J. Hayes and Lucy D. Hayes (Part of the How Do? Series) featuringbyandbyand(Part of theSeries)

Head Over Heels featuring Love Like This by Sophie Love and One More Kiss by Samantha Chase (Part 1 of the Band on the Run series) featuringbyandby(Part 1 of theseries)

All Things British featuring The Body in the Garden: A Lily Adler Mystery by Katharine Schellman (Part 1 of the Lily Adler Mystery series) and Who's That Earl by Susanna Craig (Part 1 of the Love and Let Spy series) featuringby(Part 1 of theseries) andby(Part 1 of theseries)

Children's Clubhouse featuring Highlights – School Cool! (Part of the Watch & Learn! Video series) and The Universe Ate My Homework by David Zeltser featuring(Part of theseries) andby

Personal Growth featuring The Good Neighbor by Maxwell King and Understanding Memory: How It Works and How to Improve It by Thad Polk (Part of the One Day University series) featuringbyandby(Part of theseries)

Female Leads featuring All That Is Secret by Patricia Raybon (Part of the Annalee Spain Mystery series) and The Second Life of Mirielle West by Amanda Skenandore featuringby(Part of theseries) andby

Thrills & Chills featuring The Killing Game by Kate Bold (Part 1 of the Alexa Chase series) and Only Murder by Rylie Dark (Part 1 of the Sadie Price FBI Suspense Thriller series) featuringby(Part 1 of theseries) andby(Part 1 of theseries)

"We are excited to be able to continue to provide accessible library content quarterly, especially during this time of year when demand for learning resources is higher than ever," said Jankowski.

Throughout the month of August, hoopla digital's Bonus Borrows collection, including eBooks, audiobooks, comics, television and movies, is free to libraries and costs patrons zero monthly hoopla Instant Borrows. Highlights of this collection include popular movies such as Fire on the Amazon and The Child in Time, in addition to beloved series like Luther (Season 1), as well as treasured comics such as She-Hulk Vol. 1: Single Green Female by Dan Slott (Part 1 of the She-Hulk (2004-2005) series) and Supergirl: Being Super by Mariko Tamaki (Part 1 of the Supergirl: Being Super (2016-2017) series).

hoopla digital offers 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than one million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, and television episodes, with a valid library card from a participating public library. Librarians interested in offering hoopla digital to patrons should contact 800-875-2785 (US), 866-698-2231 (Canada), or (02) 4732-3480 (Australia and New Zealand).

To access content on hoopla digital, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com . hoopla digital is in more than 8,500 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

About hoopla digital

hoopla is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream, and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at hoopladigital.com . hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

