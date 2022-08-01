How to Beat Record Summer Heat with aerMist

Innovative high-pressure misting system provides a new way to cool off outdoor spaces at home

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooling down for the more than 100 million Americans who have been impacted by record-breaking temperatures is now easier this summer. The reason: aerMist, an innovative high-pressure misting system that can lower the temperature of any outdoor space by up to 20 degrees.

People can comfortably enjoy their home's backyard and patio spaces without melting in the heat thanks to the new affordable misters. Unlike other products on the market, aerMist uses high water pressure that generates tiny water droplets that quickly evaporate. The process creates a cooling effect while keeping all patio furniture, clothing, and hair dry. In addition, the fine mist keeps flies and mosquitoes away without using any chemicals.

"The most popular summer activities take place outdoors," says Jelena Medic, aerMist co-founder. "People don't have to miss out on barbecues, relaxing in fresh air, or working in a garden in the hottest of temperatures thanks to aerMist."

In addition to helping people withstand record heat, aerMist misters provide additional relief to consumers' wallets by conserving water and keeping utility bills from skyrocketing. The misters work on a modulated system that automatically turns on and off, resulting in misters that operate with less water and electricity compared to other outdoor cooling products. Users can easily program settings in the proprietary user-friendly app.

The affordable units are made with high-quality materials that are easy to install, for homeowners and renters alike. The system's sleek design can be tailored to fit any outdoor space and can be easily concealed when not in use. This means there are no unnecessary expenses for unused pieces or parts.

aerMist high-pressure misting systems start at $935 and can be purchased directly through the company's website.

About aerMist

aerMist is the first high-pressure cooling system for homes and restaurants that offers user-friendly technology to lower the temperature of outdoor spaces up to 20 degrees. The company was founded in 2021 by Boris and Jelena Medic and is based in Plano, Texas. The misting systems provide the best cooling at the lowest cost. In addition, aerMist systems are eco-friendly, minimizing water use with a sleek design that maximizes space. To learn more about aerMist, visit https://aermist.com/.

