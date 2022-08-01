Okuma America Corporation Names EMEC Machine Tools Inc. the Okuma Distributor of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership team of Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of computer number control (CNC) machine tools, controls and automation systems, is pleased to recognize EMEC Machine Tools Inc. as its distributor of the year for Okuma's fiscal 2021 reporting year.

Trevor Smethurst of the EMEC Machine Tools leadership team accepted the award on May 25, 2022, at Okuma's annual distributor meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. EMEC Machine Tools Inc is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario with an additional office located in Montréal, Quebec, covering Eastern Canada and the Maritimes. EMEC has been an Okuma distributor since 1995.

"Receiving this Distributor of the Year Award was completely unexpected but truly a great honor, especially when you consider the caliber of our colleagues within the Okuma distribution family," shared EMEC Machine Tools Inc. President Bill Mara. "The award is recognition of the hard work and dedication of the EMEC team during what has been a very difficult time for everyone. On behalf of the ownership at EMEC, I can say we are very proud of our team."

The Okuma Distributor of the Year Award was established to recognize a distributor partner for exceptional performance in both selling and servicing Okuma products and services throughout a given year. More specifically, the award criteria focuses on performance across many disciplines including sales, operations, engineering, service, aftermarket parts, finance, marketing, HR and IT, all of which are vitally important to supporting Okuma's mission of passionately pursuing a customer for life.

Tim Thiessen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Okuma, expressed his gratitude for EMEC, stating "valuing meaningful partnerships is one of our central corporate values at Okuma, and we truly value the strong partnership that we have experienced with the EMEC team for more than 25 years! Their commitment to creating and nurturing long-term customer relationships in Canada has resulted in growth opportunities for our customers and our mutual businesses. We look forward to many more years of partnership."

About EMEC Machine Tools Inc.

For over twenty-five years now EMEC Machine Tools Inc. has been privileged to represent some of the finest machine tool builders in the world on an exclusive basis across our territories in Eastern Canada. From day one the mainstay of our company has been the Okuma line of machine tools and over the years we have been able to enhance our product offerings with the addition of Tsugami. Soraluce, Milltronics and Geminis.

With so many years in business and over 3,000 installations across our territories we have come to recognize that customers are looking to build relationships with suppliers they can trust and who can help them achieve the results they need to compete. At EMEC, we continue to strive to improve and invest in the expertise to help our customers every step of the way and we look forward to sharing in our customers' success for the next 25 years.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

