Sionna Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sionna Therapeutics, a life sciences company dedicated to developing highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF), today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with inaugural members including Taiyin Yang, Ph.D., John Lowe, Ph.D., and Mark Namchuk, Ph.D. The SAB will advise the company as it advances the development of a first-in-class portfolio of novel small molecules targeting the first nucleotide-binding domain (NBD1) of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein.

"We are fortunate to collaborate with world renowned experts in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing through our inaugural SAB as we pursue therapies that could be transformational for people living with CF," said Mike Cloonan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sionna Therapeutics. "Many people with CF continue to experience exacerbations, infections, and a burden on daily life. We are focused on a unique target, NBD1, with the potential to fully normalize CFTR function. The insights from the extensive experience of our SAB members will enhance our scientific approach and accelerate our exciting development programs."

Dr. Yang brings more than four decades of experience in drug development and manufacturing. She is the former Executive Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing for Gilead Sciences and held several leadership positions with the Company. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Kronos Bio and Kodiak Sciences, is a member of the Expert Scientific Advisory Committee of Medicines for Malaria Venture and was recently elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Dr. Yang was previously a director in research and development at Syntex Corporation. She earned a B.S. in chemistry from National Taiwan University and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Southern California.

Dr. Lowe has more than three decades of experience as a medicinal chemist and currently serves as a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry with a focus on drug discovery projects. He was previously a Senior Research Fellow for Pfizer Global Research & Development and held several leadership positions with Pfizer as a research scientist and investigator. Dr. Lowe is a co-inventor of ziprasidone (Geodon) and was recognized with an American Chemical Society (ACS) Heroes of Chemistry Award in 2007 and was the ACS Awardee in Industrial Chemistry in 2011. He was inducted into the Medicinal Chemistry Hall of Fame in 2021. Dr. Lowe earned a B.A. in chemistry and history from Williams College, a Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles, and completed a postdoc at Stanford University.

Dr. Namchuk serves as the Executive Director of Therapeutics Translation and Professor of the Practice of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at Harvard Medical School. He has more than two decades of experience in biotechnology research and development, having previously served as Senior Vice President of Research and Nonclinical and Pharmaceutical Development at Alkermes. Dr. Namchuk also held leadership positions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals including SVP of Research, North America and started his biotech career at Cubist Pharmaceuticals. He earned a B.Sc. in chemistry with honors from the University of Alberta and a Ph.D. in bioorganic chemistry from the University of British Columbia. He was also a Human Frontier Science Program postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, San Francisco.

Sionna Therapeutics is a life sciences company dedicated to developing highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF) by normalizing the function of CFTR, the key protein associated with disease progression in CF. Building on over a decade of extensive research on the genetic mutations associated with CF and founded in 2019, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct ΔF508, the most common mutation that affects the CFTR protein. The company has a first-in-class portfolio of programs targeting correction of NBD1, the key and unique mechanism to enable full restoration of ΔF508-CFTR function, and complementary programs targeting ICL4 and TMD1. Sionna's pipeline has the potential to deliver best-in-class efficacy and reach previously unachievable levels of long-term benefit for people with CF. For information about Sionna visit https://www.sionnatx.com/.

