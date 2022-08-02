Altair Announces Winners of 10th Annual Enlighten Award

Ford, Shiloh Industries, General Motors, Toyota, BASF, Nemak, and McMaster University among winners creating a more sustainable, lightweight future
TROY, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), has named the winners of the 10th annual Altair Enlighten Award. Presented in association with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the Altair Enlighten Award honors the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements that successfully reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts.
"The caliber of nominees for this year's Enlighten Award was unparalleled and is a true testament to the investments the automotive industry is making to reach – and even exceed – global sustainability targets," said Richard Yen, senior vice president, product and strategy, Altair. "As we celebrate our tenth year and have evaluated hundreds of worthy entries over the years, we have seen this award evolve from showcasing vehicle lightweighting initiatives to companies now fully embracing sustainability and the commitment to building a net-zero environment and circular economy."
"The winners of the 2022 Enlighten Award have demonstrated the great strides the automotive industry has made in creating more sustainable products," said Carla Bailo, president and CEO, Center for Automotive Research. "Collaborating with Altair over the past ten years has allowed us to showcase on a global stage the automotive sector's most unique and proven approaches to meet weight reduction and sustainability goals."
The complete list of all winning organizations, runners-up, and honorable mentions are below.
Sustainable Product
- Winner: Ford Motor Company – 2022 F-150 Lightning
- Runner-up: Lacks Enterprises – Composite Wheel Technology
Sustainable Process
- Winner: Nemak – Recycled Materials for Sustainable Manufacturing & Product
- Runner-up: ArcelorMittal – First Industrial Large Scale Hydrogen Direct Reduced Iron Test (H2 DRI Test)
Sustainable Material
- Winner: Ford Motor Company – 100% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Ocean Plastic (PA6) Wiring Harness Clips
- Runner-up: Nucor Corporation – Econiq™, the World's First Net Zero Carbon Steel at Scale
Enabling Technology
- Winner: Shiloh Industries, General Motors – ShilohCore Acoustic Patch Laminate (APL)
- Runner-up: Bionic Mesh Design GmbH – Bionic Mesh Design
- Runner-up: Human Horizons – Integrated High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC) Rear Cabin
Future of Lightweighting
- Winner: McMaster University and Nemak – NemAlloy™, Novel Lightweight Automotive Aluminum Alloys
- Runner-up: Adient – UltraThin Seating
- Runner-up: Yanfeng – Instrument Panel and Passenger Air Bag (IP PAB) Integration
- Honorable mention: AMC, csi entwicklungstechnik, DITF, BMW M – NaMiKo Biobased Automotive Center Console
Module Lightweighting
- Winner: BASF Corp., Toyota, and L&L Products – Toyota Tundra Second Row Seat Structure
- Runner-up: Bocar Group – Toyota Tundra Rear End Post
