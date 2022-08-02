AOTMP® Announces Vendor Award Winners at Industry Solutions Showcase

The annual awards recognize outstanding Vendors, Suppliers, and Service Providers in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious 2022 AOTMP® Vendor Awards were presented on July 28th at the Industry Solutions Showcase, a live online event that reimagined the way buyers and sellers connect. The awards recognize innovation and excellence amongst vendors involved with providing products, services, and solutions to external customers and individuals working for those vendor organizations.

Awards recognize outstanding vendor and individual performance in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry.

Individual award winners are as follows:

Customer Advocate of the Year – Ciera Broberg , Telarus

Business Analyst of the Year – Ben Savage , Mindglobal

Consultant of the Year – Suzanne Rosato , G2, Inc.

The company award winners are as follows:

Telecom Vendor of the Year – Sakon

Mobility Vendor of the Year – DMI

IT Vendor of the Year – ITsavvy

Startup Vendor of the Year – Lightyear

Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Vendor of the Year – The BAZ Group

The solutions award winners are as follow:

Hottest New Telecom Solution – Calero-MDSL

Hottest New Mobility Solution – Samsung SDS America

Hottest New IT Solution – Taqtile

The event award winner is as follows:

AOTMP® People's Choice Award – Samsung SDS America

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, said, "The accomplishments of this year's AOTMP® Vendor Award winners, both company and individual, demonstrate undeniable business results and compelling value propositions across the board. These outstanding individuals, vendors, suppliers, and service providers are making an impact in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry."

