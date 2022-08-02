INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

- Revenue of $1.02 billion, down 2% as reported and up 3% at constant currency, led by 23% growth in Global Gaming
- Operating income of $228 million; operating income margin of 22% at high end of outlook on substantial increase in Global Gaming profitability and resilience in Global Lottery margin
- Adjusted EBITDA of $409 million, in line with prior year's record level at constant currency as Global Gaming performance offsets Lottery discrete benefits in the prior year; 40% adjusted EBITDA margin remains among the highest in Company history
- Recognized a non-operating expense of $150 million representing the probable loss associated with legal proceedings related to Double Down Interactive LLC and its social gaming business sold in 2017
- Diluted EPS from continuing operations of $(0.02); Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.57, up 78% from the prior year
- Compelling shareholder returns with $135 million deployed for cash dividends and share repurchases year-to-date
- Tightening full-year 2022 revenue outlook to reflect currency movements and perimeter impact from previously announced divestiture; reconfirming operating income margin outlook as fundamentals remain strong
LONDON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"Strong customer and player demand for IGT's products and solutions drove some of our strongest profit results ever in the second quarter and first half of the year," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Our business profile is supported by significant recurring revenue streams backed by long-term contracts and resilient end markets, providing a solid foundation on which to grow. We are laser focused on executing our strategic objectives and creating compelling value for our stakeholders."
"Our first half results set us firmly on the path to achieving our 2022 financial targets," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Rigor on costs and incremental revenue opportunities allow us to maintain our full-year operating income margin outlook despite unfavorable currency movements and macroeconomic challenges. At the same time, we are returning significant capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases."
Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2022 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
All amounts from continuing operations
June 30,
2022
2021
($ in millions)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
648
725
(11) %
(4) %
Global Gaming
330
274
21 %
23 %
Digital & Betting
43
42
1 %
4 %
Total revenue
1,021
1,041
(2) %
3 %
Operating income (loss)
Global Lottery
230
300
(23) %
(16) %
Global Gaming
57
1
NM
NM
Digital & Betting
8
9
(11) %
(10) %
Corporate support expense
(29)
(26)
(11) %
(26) %
Other(1)
(39)
(40)
3 %
2 %
Total operating income
228
244
(7) %
1 %
Operating income margin
22 %
23 %
Net cash provided by operating activities
196
249
(21) %
Cash and cash equivalents
673
639
5 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$(0.02)
$(0.48)
96 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
330
414
(20) %
(13) %
Global Gaming
87
35
145 %
150 %
Digital & Betting
12
13
(7) %
(6) %
Corporate support expense
(20)
(21)
4 %
(14) %
Total Adjusted EBITDA
409
442
(7) %
(1) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
40 %
4 %
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$0.57
$0.32
78 %
Free cash flow
117
176
(34) %
Net debt
5,722
6,312
(9) %
(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this
Key Highlights:
- Recently completed acquisition of iSoftBet, a leading iGaming content provider and third-party aggregator, greatly expanding the Company's proprietary content library and providing a world-class game aggregation platform
- Won "Lottery Supplier of the Year" at 2022 SBC Awards North America in July
- Introduced high-performing Money Mania wide area progressive game to commercial gaming jurisdictions following a successful launch in tribal casinos
- Signed agreement with NUSTAR Resort & Casino to deploy IGT ADVANTAGE™ casino management system and a variety of leading games and cabinets
- Announced expanded sports betting partnership with SuperBook® Sports to Tennessee, the fourth state where IGT's PlaySports platform is powering the SuperBook Sports mobile betting app
- Awarded a gold medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis, a leading sustainability rating agency
- Recently released 2021 Sustainability Report which outlines the Company's demonstrated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance
Financial Highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $1.02 billion, down 2% as reported, or up 3% at constant currency, from $1.04 billion in the prior year
- Global Lottery revenue of $648 million compared to $725 million in the prior-year period, which included $70 million in prior-year benefits primarily from the closure of gaming halls in Italy
- Global Gaming revenue increases 21%, or 23% at constant currency, to $330 million, driven by strong U.S. & Canada replacement unit demand, higher average selling prices, and increased installed base yields
- Digital & Betting revenue of $43 million, stable with the prior year, as iCasino growth in the U.S. is partially offset by softness in other markets; North America sports betting market gross gaming revenue impacted by lower hold levels
Operating income of $228 million, down 7% as reported, or up 1% at constant currency, from $244 million in the prior-year period
- Global Lottery operating income down, primarily due to about $60 million related to prior-year benefits referenced above
- Global Gaming rises on higher revenue and profit flow through, partially offset by increased supply chain costs
- Digital & Betting operating income of $8 million was relatively stable with the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA of $409 million matches prior year's record level at constant currency; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 40% remains among the highest in Company history
Net interest expense of $75 million compared to $91 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances and interest rates
During the second quarter, the Company recognized a pre-tax non-operating expense of $150 million ($114 million after tax) representing the probable loss associated with ongoing litigation (Benson v. Double Down Interactive LLC, No. 2:18-cv-00525 (W.D. Wash.)) and associated claims related to Double Down Interactive LLC and its social gaming business sold in 2017 by International Game Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
Income tax benefit of $11 million compared to a provision of $32 million in the prior year, primarily driven by recognition of the non-operating expense mentioned above and foreign exchange losses in the prior year with no tax benefit
Income from continuing operations of $34 million versus a loss from continuing operations of $39 million in the prior-year period, driven by income tax benefit, gains in foreign exchange, and lower debt retirement costs
Net loss attributable to IGT PLC of $4 million compared to net income of $306 million in the prior year due to gain on sale and income from discontinued operations in the prior-year period
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per diluted share of $0.02 compared to a net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT per diluted share of $0.48 in the prior year, on higher net income; adjusted net income per diluted share increased 78% to $0.57
Net debt of $5.7 billion compared to $5.9 billion at December 31, 2021; Net debt leverage of 3.5x was stable compared to December 31, 2021
Cash and Liquidity Update
- Total liquidity of $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022; $0.7 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.5 billion in additional borrowing capacity
- Executed amendment and extension of revolving credit facilities in July 2022
Other Developments
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
- Ex-dividend date of August 15, 2022
- Record date of August 16, 2022
- Payment date of August 30, 2022
Repurchased 750,000 shares for $15 million in the second quarter at an average price of $20.48 per share; 2.2 million shares repurchased for $54 million on a year-to-date basis at an average price of $24.89 per share
The Company expects to close on the sale of its Italian proximity payments/commercial services business in mid-to-late September
Tightening Full-year Revenue Outlook for Currency Rates and Business Disposition; Introducing Third Quarter 2022 Outlook
Full Year
- Revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.2 billion
- Operating income margin of 20% - 22% remains unchanged
- Cash from operations of $850 - $950 million
- Capital expenditures of approximately $350 million, lowered by $50 million to adjust for updated timing of spending
- Free cash flow outlook remains unchanged
Third Quarter
- Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion - $1.1 billion
- Operating income margin of 18% - 20% includes approximately 150 - 200 basis point impact from project-related expenses
Outlook assumptions
- EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.00 in the second half of 2022
- Impact from sale of Italian proximity payments/commercial services business in mid-to-late September 2022
- Operating income margin includes approximately 150 - 200 basis point impact from project-related and restructuring expenses expected in the second half of 2022
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
August 2, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EDT
To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2022 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2021 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. Certain amounts in columns and rows within tables may not foot due to rounding. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using our diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Constant currency or constant FX is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the month end exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190
Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q2'22
Q2'21
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
GLOBAL LOTTERY
( %)
Change (%)(1)
Q1'22
( %)
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
581
675
(14) %
(8) %
599
(3) %
Upfront license fee amortization
(46)
(53)
13 %
— %
(49)
5 %
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
535
623
(14) %
(8) %
551
(3) %
Other
85
79
7 %
22 %
84
1 %
Total service revenue
621
702
(12) %
(5) %
635
(2) %
Product sales
27
23
19 %
27 %
45
(39) %
Total revenue
648
725
(11) %
(4) %
680
(5) %
Operating income
230
300
(23) %
(16) %
252
(9) %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
330
414
(20) %
(13) %
356
(7) %
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(8.6 %)
34.9 %
(6.7 %)
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
10.8 %
28.8 %
(40.0 %)
Total
(7.4 %)
34.5 %
(10.3 %)
North America & Rest of world same-store sales
Instant ticket & draw games
(5.6 %)
20.5 %
(3.9 %)
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
10.8 %
28.8 %
(40.0 %)
Total
(4.2 %)
21.1 %
(9.0 %)
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(17.5 %)
115.2 %
(14.5 %)
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q2'22
Q2'21
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
GLOBAL GAMING
( %)
Change (%)(1)
Q1'22
( %)
Revenue
Service
Terminal
123
108
14 %
15 %
108
14 %
Systems, software, and other
56
48
16 %
18 %
58
(3) %
Total service revenue
179
156
14 %
16 %
165
8 %
Product sales
Terminal
108
86
25 %
28 %
104
3 %
Other
44
31
39 %
43 %
55
(21) %
Total product sales revenue
151
118
29 %
32 %
160
(5) %
Total revenue
330
274
21 %
23 %
325
2 %
Operating income
57
1
NM
NM
52
10 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
87
35
145 %
150 %
81
7 %
Installed base units
Casino
46,765
47,964
(2) %
47,237
Casino - L/T lease(2)
1,133
1,136
—
1,142
Total installed base units
47,898
49,100
(2) %
48,379
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
32,270
33,820
(5) %
32,772
Rest of world
15,628
15,280
2 %
15,607
Total installed base units
47,898
49,100
(2) %
48,379
Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$42.64
$38.41
11 %
$39.05
Rest of world
$6.20
$4.03
54 %
$5.77
Total yields
$30.55
$27.49
11 %
$28.19
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
818
1,167
(30) %
328
Replacement
6,378
5,168
23 %
6,848
Total machine units sold
7,196
6,335
14 %
7,176
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
469
643
(27) %
18
Replacement
4,580
3,485
31 %
5,299
Total machine units sold
5,049
4,128
22 %
5,317
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases; comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to lower active units in the prior year
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q2'22
Q2'21
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)
( %)
Change (%)(1)
Q1'22
( %)
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
349
524
(33) %
310
Replacement
1,798
1,683
7 %
1,549
Total machine units sold
2,147
2,207
(3) %
1,859
Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
$15,200
$13,900
9 %
$14,800
Rest of world
$13,400
$12,700
6 %
$12,300
Total ASP
$14,600
$13,400
9 %
$14,200
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q2'22
Q2'21
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
DIGITAL & BETTING
( %)
Change (%)(1)
Q1'22
( %)
Revenue
Service
43
43
— %
3 %
47
(9) %
Product sales
—
(0)
NA
NA
0
(55) %
Total revenue
43
42
1 %
4 %
47
(9) %
Operating income
8
9
(11) %
(10) %
13
(38) %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
12
13
(7) %
(6) %
17
(28) %
CONSOLIDATED
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
585
561
4 %
5 %
598
(2) %
Italy
288
353
(18) %
(7) %
298
(3) %
Rest of world
148
127
16 %
26 %
155
(5 %
Total revenue
1,021
1,041
(2) %
3 %
1,051
(3) %
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Service revenue
842
901
1,688
1,802
Product sales
179
140
384
254
Total revenue
1,021
1,041
2,072
2,055
Cost of services
420
438
848
880
Cost of product sales
117
88
239
160
Selling, general and administrative
195
207
388
393
Research and development
60
61
117
116
Other operating expense
1
1
1
1
Total operating expenses
793
796
1,592
1,551
Operating income
228
244
480
504
Interest expense, net
75
91
151
185
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
(19)
90
(22)
(55)
Other non-operating expense, net
150
70
147
94
Total non-operating expenses
205
251
276
224
Income (loss) from continuing operations before
22
(7)
204
280
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(11)
32
53
181
Income (loss) from continuing operations
34
(39)
151
100
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
13
—
24
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
391
—
391
Income from discontinued operations
—
404
—
415
Net income
34
365
151
514
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
38
60
76
119
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
—
—
—
(2)
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
(4)
306
75
397
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
(0.02)
(0.48)
0.37
(0.09)
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
(0.02)
(0.48)
0.37
(0.09)
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per
(0.02)
1.49
0.37
1.94
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per
(0.02)
1.49
0.37
1.94
Weighted-average shares - basic
202,696
205,096
203,217
204,977
Weighted-average shares - diluted
202,696
205,096
204,613
204,977
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in millions)
Unaudited
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
673
591
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
70
218
Trade and other receivables, net
602
903
Inventories
235
183
Other current assets
614
589
Assets held for sale
647
4
Total current assets
2,841
2,487
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
882
937
Property, plant and equipment, net
118
119
Operating lease right-of-use assets
257
283
Goodwill
4,318
4,656
Intangible assets, net
1,316
1,413
Other non-current assets
1,247
1,429
Total non-current assets
8,139
8,836
Total assets
10,979
11,322
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
594
1,035
Short term borrowings
—
52
Other current liabilities
953
828
Liabilities held for sale
269
—
Total current liabilities
1,816
1,914
Long-term debt, less current portion
6,453
6,477
Deferred income taxes
330
368
Operating lease liabilities
242
269
Other non-current liabilities
310
323
Total non-current liabilities
7,336
7,437
Total liabilities
9,152
9,351
Commitments and contingencies
IGT PLC's shareholders' equity
1,323
1,282
Non-controlling interests
504
689
Shareholders' equity
1,827
1,971
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
10,979
11,322
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
34
365
151
514
Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
404
—
415
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by
DDI / Benson Matter provision
150
—
150
—
Depreciation
74
83
148
165
Amortization of upfront license fees
48
55
100
110
Amortization
46
50
94
100
Stock-based compensation
12
7
22
11
Debt issuance cost amortization
4
5
8
11
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
67
—
91
Deferred income taxes
(40)
(18)
(31)
82
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
(19)
90
(22)
(55)
Other non-cash items, net
(2)
4
(10)
5
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:
Trade and other receivables
102
(48)
67
(134)
Inventories
(28)
1
(53)
5
Accounts payable
(154)
(91)
(136)
24
Other assets and liabilities
(31)
81
(102)
(14)
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
196
249
385
500
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations
—
5
—
(31)
Net cash provided by operating activities
196
254
385
469
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(79)
(73)
(153)
(121)
Proceeds from sale of assets
2
5
13
11
Other
—
2
—
1
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(78)
(66)
(139)
(108)
Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations
—
743
—
734
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(78)
677
(139)
626
Cash flows from financing activities
Net (repayments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings
(40)
4
(52)
3
Net (repayments of) receipts from financial liabilities
(6)
(6)
36
3
Principal payments on long-term debt
—
(1,035)
—
(2,422)
Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt
—
(63)
—
(85)
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
(1)
—
(7)
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
—
—
750
Net proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities
212
84
245
516
Repurchases of common stock
(15)
—
(54)
—
Dividends paid
(41)
—
(81)
—
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(76)
(20)
(173)
(89)
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
(39)
(51)
(49)
(61)
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
3
1
3
11
Other
(3)
(5)
(10)
(10)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4)
(1,091)
(134)
(1,392)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
115
(160)
111
(297)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash
(49)
23
(62)
(13)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
791
956
808
1,129
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
858
819
858
819
Less: Cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale
58
—
58
—
Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale
57
—
57
—
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of
743
819
743
819
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Interest paid
43
53
150
219
Income taxes paid
71
35
78
39
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ in millions)
Unaudited
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023
61
61
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024
517
564
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
1,094
1,093
4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026
744
744
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
775
844
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
745
745
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
516
562
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
744
744
Senior Secured Notes
5,197
5,357
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
1,029
1,121
Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2024
109
—
U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2024
118
—
Long-term debt, less current portion
6,453
6,477
Short-term borrowings
—
52
Total debt
6,453
6,529
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
673
591
Less: Cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale
58
—
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024
—
17
Net debt
5,722
5,922
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segment
Corporate
Total IGT
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
PLC
Income from continuing operations
34
Benefit from income taxes
(11)
Interest expense, net
75
Foreign exchange gain, net
(19)
Other non-operating expense, net
150
Operating income (loss)
230
57
8
295
(68)
228
Depreciation
43
27
4
74
—
74
Amortization - service revenue (1)
48
—
—
48
—
48
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
6
1
—
7
1
8
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
39
39
Stock-based compensation
2
1
—
4
8
12
Other
—
—
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
330
87
12
429
(20)
409
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
196
Capital expenditures
(79)
Free Cash Flow
117
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact
Net
Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
(0.02)
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange gain, net
(0.09)
0.04
(0.14)
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.19
0.05
0.14
Discrete tax items
—
(0.02)
0.02
DDI / Benson Matter provision
0.74
0.18
0.56
Net adjustments
0.59
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.57
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was (50.8)%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 20.3%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 204.1 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segment
Corporate
Total IGT
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
PLC
Loss from continuing operations
(39)
Provision for income taxes
32
Interest expense, net
91
Foreign exchange loss, net
90
Other non-operating expense, net
70
Operating income (loss)
300
1
9
310
(66)
244
Depreciation
49
31
4
83
—
83
Amortization - service revenue (1)
55
—
—
55
—
55
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
9
1
—
10
1
11
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
39
39
Stock-based compensation
2
2
—
3
4
7
Other
—
—
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
414
35
13
463
(21)
442
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
249
Capital expenditures
(73)
Free Cash Flow
176
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact
Net
Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
(0.48)
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange loss, net
0.44
0.03
0.40
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.19
0.05
0.15
Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net
0.32
—
0.32
Discrete tax items
—
0.08
(0.08)
Other (non-recurring adjustments)
0.01
—
0.01
Net adjustments
0.80
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.32
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was (492.1)%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 34.3%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 206.8 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segment
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Income from continuing operations
151
Provision for income taxes
53
Interest expense, net
151
Foreign exchange gain, net
(22)
Other non-operating expense, net
147
Operating income (loss)
482
108
21
612
(132)
480
Depreciation
87
54
8
148
(1)
148
Amortization - service revenue (1)
100
—
—
100
—
100
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
13
3
—
16
1
17
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
77
77
Stock-based compensation
5
3
—
8
14
22
Other
—
—
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
686
168
29
883
(41)
842
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
385
Capital expenditures
(153)
Free Cash Flow
232
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact
Net
Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.37
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange gain, net
(0.11)
0.08
(0.19)
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.37
0.09
0.28
Discrete tax items
—
(0.15)
0.15
DDI / Benson Matter provision
0.73
0.18
0.56
Net adjustments
0.80
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
1.17
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was 26.0%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 22.8%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 204.6 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segment
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Income from continuing operations
100
Provision for income taxes
181
Interest expense, net
185
Foreign exchange gain, net
(55)
Other non-operating expense, net
94
Operating income (loss)
637
(25)
16
628
(124)
504
Depreciation
96
63
7
166
(1)
165
Amortization - service revenue (1)
110
—
—
110
—
110
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
17
2
—
19
2
21
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
79
79
Stock-based compensation
2
2
—
5
6
11
Other
—
—
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
862
44
24
929
(37)
892
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
500
Capital expenditures
(121)
Free Cash Flow
380
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact
Net
Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
(0.09)
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange gain, net
(0.27)
0.02
(0.29)
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.38
0.09
0.29
Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net
0.42
—
0.42
Discrete tax items
—
(0.33)
0.33
Other (non-recurring adjustments)
0.01
—
0.01
Net adjustments
0.74
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.65
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was 64.4%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 35.2%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 206.6 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE International Game Technology PLC