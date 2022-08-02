Nikola Stockholder Meeting: Proposal 2 Passes

Stockholders approve increase in authorized number of shares from 600M to 800M

PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced that stockholders have voted to approve Proposal 2 at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. This proposal will allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million.

"We are grateful for the support of Nikola's enthusiastic, diverse stockholder base, and the dedication of the diligent Nikola team who has continued to deliver for our customers as we worked to ensure we have more flexibility to drive Nikola's continued growth," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited about the strong momentum we have generated heading into this critical period as we move forward on the production and delivery of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks and the energy infrastructure to support them."

At the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on August 2, a majority of all outstanding common stock voted to approve Proposal 2, the Amendment to the Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to Increase the Authorized Number of Shares of Common Stock. More than 66 percent of votes cast, or more than 211 million shares, were in favor of Proposal 2.

After initially adjourning its annual meeting on June 1, 2022, Nikola had received the necessary number of votes from stockholders to approve Proposals 1, 3, and 4. These proposals were related to election of directors, a non-binding advisory vote on compensation of named executive officers, and ratification of Nikola's independent registered public accounting firm.

Final results of the vote will be certified and reported on a Form 8-K that Nikola will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

