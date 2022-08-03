SUPERVSN STUDIOS INTRODUCES STUDIO, A PHILANTHROPIC FASHION PARTNERSHIP WITH PACSUN

STUDIO powered by Supervsn Studios sets out to release its initial 2022 collection, which will be available exclusively at 100 Pacsun doors nationwide and Supervsn.com.

LOS ANGELES, August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STUDIO powered by Supervsn Studios is the first look into the brand's extension of fashion apparel and accessories within the Pacsun universe. The partnership comprises four seasonal drops a year. Proceeds from each collection are committed to funding mentorship programs with companies such as, 10 Summers and Round Two, that exist to educate, empower, and usher in the next generation of creative visionaries and game-changing entrepreneurs. STUDIO focuses on crafting activewear for the everyday creative. The brand is ushering in its new line on August 3, 2022. Founder and Creative Director Gavin Mathieu has always imagined products and experiences with impact in mind for the community. As a creator, he champions the importance of functionality, meeting purpose, without sacrificing style. This design approach has outlined and crafted the ethos of Supervsn Studios.

"We're all really excited to be launching STUDIO alongside Pacsun. From the moment I shared my vision with Pacsun they understood the importance of social equity for underserved communities and how we can partner up to utilize their platform to make an impact. This first STUDIO collection is just an introduction of what to expect from a product stand point but there will be four collections a year— all designed with the creator in mind. The ultimate mission is in STUDIO's ability to empower other creatives that may not have a voice yet."

- Creative Director, Gavin Mathieu

STUDIO is made by creators for creators and aims to meet them in every aspect of their life. This capsule was developed with the intent to act as staple garments that can be worn during a day in the studio and then transition to an art show or dinner party, effortlessly. The collection consists of an array of colors, which can be worn uniformly or mixed and matched. The STUDIO Hoodie, the hero piece, is a 400 gram 100% french terry cotton garment, and the STUDIO pants are made up of a breathable nylon fabric with a mesh lining.

"It has been an amazing opportunity to partner with Gavin and the Supervsn team. We are very much aligned with Studio's mission and how it intends to combine design, unique storytelling and social responsibility to inspire the next generation of creators. The teams have been working hard for the past year to bring this to life. We are looking forward to the launch of the first collection and to building something truly special in the seasons to come." - Richard Cox, VP of Men's Merchandising at Pacsun

STUDIO is more than just a fashion moment in time. The brand is committed to donating proceeds from each garment to The Studio Foundation, which strives to educate and empower underserved communities to think differently about their futures through creative wellness, design thinking, and entrepreneurship. The Studio Foundation has partnered with South LA non-profit organization Our Own to source students and graduates from their local wellness and mentorship programs and place them in paid internship positions, funded by The Studio Foundation. The internship opportunities range across students' interests. The Studio Foundation has aligned itself with distinguished industry leaders, including Round Two (founded by cult sneaker enthusiast, Sean Wotherspoon ) and 10 Summers (co-founded by Super Producer, Mustard ), that will allow students to have an opportunity to participate in a 3-month paid internship. In the coming weeks, The Studio Foundation is slated to announce additional industry partners who are committed to being an active resource and opening their doors to emerging talent.

"Providing opportunities to the next generation of creatives is our way of paying it forward. Our Own leads by example with their service to the Los Angeles community. Utilizing Our Own to place young adults within roles working with industry professionals like 10 Summers and Round Two will help usher in the next generation of creatives." - Creative Director, Gavin Mathieu

The collection drops on August 3, 2022, exclusively in 100 Pacsun stores nationwide and online at Supervsn.com. The launch will feature pop-up experiences in Downtown Los Angeles and SOHO New York.

SUPERVSN STUDIOS is an LA-based collective that creates thought-provoking products, content, and experiences that inspire creativity and spark conversations.

THE STUDIO FOUNDATION is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide students with the chance to work with industry-leaders, the aim is for budding creatives to build a holistically sustainable foundation for their future, giving them the practical tools to put their passion into practice and foster strong relationships early in their careers.

OUR OWN is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to be a catalyst for innovation and change and to provide the access needed in wellness, mentorship, and post-secondary pathways for underserved communities.

ROUND TWO is a secondhand store for vintage & brand-name men's clothing, hard-to-find sneakers & accessories founded by Sean Wotherspoon in 2013. Round Two is working on breaking down the barriers of entry to streetwear and contemporary menswear that so many brands try to put up.

10 SUMMERS is a talent management company focused on discovering and developing artists and their careers. 10 Summers Management SM works effortlessly to create opportunities and protect our artists' music and brand's creative integrity. Our roster includes Mustard, Ella Mai, Kiana Ledé, GYLTTRYP, and Cam Griffin.

PACSUN is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

