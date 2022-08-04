COLLEGEADVISOR.COM ANNOUNCES RECIPIENTS OF 2023 SCHOLARS PROGRAM

CollegeAdvisor.com Scholars Program offers free admissions counseling to lower-income, first-generation college applicants

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CollegeAdvisor.com, one of the nation's premier college advising companies, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 CollegeAdvisor.com Scholars Program.

Introducing CollegeAdvisor.com (PRNewsfoto/Reigning Champs) (PRNewswire)

The CollegeAdvisor.com Scholars Program provides free, comprehensive admissions support to high school students who demonstrate financial need and seek to continue their education. Scholars are often first-generation college applicants or from historically underrepresented communities.

81 high school students from around the world were accepted into CollegeAdvisor.com's 2023 Scholars Program. The complete list of recipients is available at www.collegeadvisor.com/scholars-program.

More than 50% of the 2023 Scholars are first-generation college applicants and nearly 80% identify as minority students.

Over 200 students have benefited from the CollegeAdvisor.com Scholars Program since its inception in 2019. Participation in the Program continues to grow, with a 125% increase in applications year over year.

"The college application process is not easy. However, the CollegeAdvisor.com Scholars Program provided access to countless resources—webinars, essay guides, etc.— and a personal college advisor who was there whenever I needed her to offer me the utmost real advice about the college application process," said 2022 Scholar Kathleen Nguyen, who plans to attend UCLA in the fall. "Since participating in the Scholars Program, I have grown to appreciate myself as an individual and have found myself to be in a successful place today."

Each CollegeAdvisor.com Scholar is matched with a dedicated and highly trained college admissions coach who provides 1-on-1 counseling and customized support during all parts of the admissions process. Throughout the year, the Scholar will work with their coach to develop their essays, prepare for interviews, finalize their college list and attend webinars and specialty workshops designed to guide them through every application milestone.

The CollegeAdvisor.com Scholars Program was designed to reinforce CollegeAdvisor.com's commitment to equity and accessibility in higher education.

"We know that personalized college counseling and admissions support can have a direct impact on students' college applications. Last year, 81% of the CollegeAdvisor.com Scholars got into at least 1 of their top 3 college choices," said CollegeAdvisor.com Founder Brian Mitchell. "We believe every student deserves the opportunity to continue their education, regardless of their financial situation and we will continue to donate these services to students who do not have the means to afford them so that every student has the same opportunity to go to their dream school."

In total, CollegeAdvisor.com has donated over $500K in services to students through its give back programs, including the Scholars Program.

The application period for the next CollegeAdvisor.com Scholars Program will open on June 1, 2023.

Established in 2019, CollegeAdvisor.com leverages digital to provide affordable and accessible college admissions counseling and online tools and support to help every student through the college application process.

ABOUT COLLEGEADVISOR.COM

As one of the nation's premiere college advising companies, CollegeAdvisor.com offers affordable and effective college admissions support to students from all backgrounds. CollegeAdvisor.com leverages digital to provide affordable admissions counseling and offers students access to online tools and personalized support to help organize, track, and strengthen their college applications.

CollegeAdvisor.com is part of Next College Student Athlete (NCSA)'s collection of path-to-college solutions, which offer virtual recruiting and admissions services to high school student-athletes, non-athletes, and high school, club, and college coaches.

NCSA is a subsidiary of IMG Academy, one of the world's largest and most advanced multi-sport training and educational institutions.

Contact: Lauren Pulte, 248-885-2607, lpulte@ncsasports.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CollegeAdvisor.com