Lucid Software Broadens Enterprise Offerings With Enhanced Slack Apps for Lucidspark and Lucidchart

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced the ability for enterprise organizations to streamline their Lucid Slack app deployment by making both Lucidspark and Lucidchart for Slack available across the entire organization.

Slack is the collaboration hub that brings the right people, information, and tools together to get work done. These org-wide apps for Slack will enable customers to deploy Lucid products across their entire organization, regardless of the number of Slack workspaces. This makes it easy for users to quickly access Lucid Slack apps from wherever they're working, enabling more efficient collaboration and communication on Lucid documents right within Slack.

"Enterprise teams today are working across an ever-growing number of workstreams and applications, often hindering communication and innovation," said Dan Lawyer, chief product officer at Lucid. "Our goal at Lucid is to work where teams work, and this org-wide deployment for Lucid Slack apps brings visual collaboration right to teams' existing workflows and therefore streamlining collaboration so teams can build the future even faster."

The Lucidspark and Lucidchart Slack apps make it easy for users to quickly share Lucid docs, set permissions, create new documents using Slack shortcuts, and push updates back to Lucid products right from Slack. By making the Lucid apps available across an entire organization's Slack workspaces, users can leverage these features to innovate, collaborate and align more effectively.

The enhanced apps for Slack build on Lucid's integrations with enterprise tech industry leaders, including Google , Atlassian and Microsoft . These integrations with the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite make it possible for teams to maximize the value of their tech stack while simultaneously improving engagement and creativity.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software Inc. offers a leading Visual Collaboration Suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark and Lucidscale —teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

