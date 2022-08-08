Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, August 22, 2022

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 22, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Monday, August 22, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 22, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 22, 2022).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1 888-346-8982 International: +1 412-902-4272 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852 3018-4992 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203 Conference ID: 3085088

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 29, 2022:

United States:

+1 877-344-7529 International:

+1 412-317-0088 Replay Access Code:

3085088

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Cecilia Li

E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

