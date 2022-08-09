Country Cannabis Wins Prestigious Emerald Cup Award, Releases First Light Cannabis Flower

Having Earned 'Best Non-Infused Pre-Roll' accolades at the Emerald Cup, Country Cannabis releases Mendocino Train - a rare 2:1 CBD - to - THC flower - as sales mark consumers' growing interest in Light Cannabis.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Country, a leading California cannabis lifestyle brand - known for its launch of the first light, smokable cannabis blends - expands its product line this summer with the release of Mendocino Train, a rare 2:1 CBD - to - THC flower inspired by the historic Mendocino 'Skunk Train' in Fort Bragg, CA.

Country Cannabis' latest release - Mendocino Train - is a rare 2:1 CBD - to - THC flower inspired by the historic Mendocino ‘Skunk Train’ in Fort Bragg, CA. (PRNewswire)

Having recently placed 3rd for Best Non-Infused Pre-Roll at the prestigious Emerald Cup, Country founder Jamie Feaster credits consumer interest for their continued push into 'light cannabis'. "We know consumers want well-balanced cannabis that helps them be more productive," says Jamie. "This award confirms that 'light cannabis' deserves a place on every dispensary shelf."

Mendocino Train, Country's latest release, is from the far reaches of Northern California - its genetics include Mendo Fruit Punch and Cannatonic, while limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene are featured as the dominant terpenes. With more than 30% cannabinoids, 'the Train' - as the team calls it - offers an enjoyable, everyday ride to consumers, thanks to its 16% CBD and 9% THC blend. Each eighth comes in a pouch made with more than 80% post-consumer recycled (PCR) material.

Focused on great tasting, productive cannabis - Country works to create cannabinoid diverse, terpene-rich products using flower from sustainable, family-owned farms.

To learn how to place wholesale orders for Country products, head to Nabis.com, and visit CountryRanch.com to learn more about Country's mission, products, and limited release lifestyle collections.

