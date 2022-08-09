InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness Garment to Increase Resistance (HOF-179)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to evenly distribute weight for added resistance while working out, walking, running, biking or engaging in other activities," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the EXO SUIT. My design could help to increase strength, stamina, speed and endurance for the wearer."

The invention provides an improved garment for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. In doing so, it increases resistance when exercising or during daily activities. As a result, it enables the user to tone muscles and burn calories and it could make a workout more effective. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

