InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative GPS/Safety Accessory (IPL-824)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that allows parents or guardians to quickly determine the location of a child or other family member," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the SAFEBIT. My design also offers a quick and simple way to call for emergency assistance if the wearer is endangered in any way."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of personal GPS location reporting. It also enables the user to summon emergency assistance if needed. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for parents or guardians of children and other family members. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-IPL-824, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

