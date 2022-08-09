IT'S A BUENO KINDA DAY IN ROSENBERG!

ROSENBERG, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas just got more Bueno! Adding a brand-new Taco Bueno at 28225 Southwest Fwy, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.

The new restaurant authentic décor focuses on the brand's fresh ingredients and high quality Tex-Mex with its vibrant colors, energy-efficient led lighting, and a high-top bar seating so guests can use laptops and tablets.

Digital menu boards and promotional signage are also featured adding ordering efficiencies and guest appeal. "The contemporary Tex-Mex flavors, ingredients, and items offered by modernized restaurants and frequent menu changes will continue to drive growth for Taco Bueno in 2022" stated Guillermo Perales, President and CEO of Sun Holdings who owns and operates Taco Bueno®.

Now and for a limited time, guests can enjoy the return of the Hickory Slow-Smoked Brisket Menu including tacos, quesadilla, nachos and queso.

Other iconic menu items like the Muchaco®, which is a taco in a soft pita-like shell, is among Taco Bueno's most popular choices. Additionally, Taco Bueno offers a variety of "Big Freakin®" options, which are top selling favorites, and twice their regular size.

Guillermo Perales, a Dallas restaurant franchise owner (Sun Holdings, Inc.), purchased Taco Bueno in 2019. The company was founded in 1967 in Abilene, Texas and now operates 142 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Mr. Perales expects that Taco Bueno will continue to grow and gain momentum with over twenty new locations opening within the next year, marking a milestone in the brand's history as it celebrates 55 years later this year. "While other chains in the category are looking to cut food cost with processed foods, we've stayed true to our roots by crafting authentic recipes in each of our kitchens. We do things the Bueno way, and you're sure to taste the difference" stated Mr. Perales. "Taco Bueno is reinvesting in exciting new limited time offers with top-grade proteins, such as fresh-never-frozen ground beef, grilled chicken and brisket, as well as salsas, guacamole, and beans made fresh, from scratch, in house daily" continued Perales.

About Sun Holdings

Sun Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 by Guillermo Perales, funded by an SBA loan. Sun's portfolio is ranked as the second-largest franchisee group in the U.S. by Mega 99 in its 2021 Rankings. Mr. Perales has developed a portfolio of companies that own and operate more than 1,120 locations in 27 states, creating more than 30,000 jobs. He has also overseen the development across different brands of over 200 new stores and completed 200 plus store remodels in the last three years. Today, his companies own and operate Taco Bueno and operate Burger King, Popeyes, Arby's, Papa John's, Applebee's, T-Mobile, McAlister's, IHOP, GNC and several airport restaurant locations. Mr. Perales' organization has been awarded the MUFSO Golden Chain Award and Nation's Restaurant News' Top 10 Power List. He has also been named Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year, IFA's Entrepreneur of the Year, Dealmaker of the Year and Latino Executive of the Year by CEO Magazine and Nation's Restaurant News' Most Influential CEO for 2021, as well as appearing on Latino Leaders Magazine's 101 Most Influential Latinos for several consecutive years.

