RackWare Ups Marketplace Offering

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RackWare, the leading provider of Hybrid Cloud Mobility and Data Protection solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of the latest release of RackWare SWIFT on Azure Marketplace. Three new marketplace offers are available: BYOL, Migration-subscription, and DR-subscription. The two subscriptions are pay-as-you-go for resp services (Migration and DR). The subscription offers will allow you a free month's trial with unlimited usage.

Key Features:

Migration: Move any container application to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) or Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO) - Cross-cloud, Cross-platform, Cross-version replication, backup, and DR support

Automated: Configure flexible replication policies for your application to automate lift-and-shift migrations; move Stateful and Stateless applications

Automatic storage conversions: Break storage lock-in on the source side by choosing any Azure storage configured in your AKS or OpenShift (ARO) cluster for the target

Large sets of storage types supported for source and all Azure storage types supported for Azure AKS or OpenShift (ARO) target

Deploy and start using the solution in minutes

Migrate or set up DR for your container image registries: SWIFT is the first and only solution that allows setting up migration or DR for a diverse set of on-prem and cloud container image registries

Migration/Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (MaaS/DRaaS) Subscription: Deploy and start using the solution in minutes

Pay-as-you-go: Pay hourly for what you use with ten unique apps (micro-services) allowed per core or vCPU per hour for the migration

Evaluate for free: Try the solution for free for the first month! (Azure resource charges to be paid separately)

"We want to give the IT community a hassle-free opportunity to try our Converged Migration, Disaster Recovery, and Backup solution on Azure. The solution allows protection of cloud-native applications and data already running in Azure, as well as those still on-premises or in another cloud," said Bryan Gobbett, RackWare CEO.

About RackWare

RackWare makes data and applications mobile and secure. We empower our customers to run their applications and store their data in any cloud of their choice. Seamless mobility allows our customers to take advantage of cutting-edge services or reduced costs as they become available throughout the cloud universe. And if disaster strikes, whether that be of the natural or cyber-criminality type, our proprietary replication and sync technology has our customers protected. RackWare is based in Silicon Valley with offices in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, London and Pune, India.

RackWare SWIFT is a new product offering from RackWare for replication, backup, and DR of the container orchestration platforms. It supports Kubernetes and OpenShift clusters for replication, backup, and DR use cases. It also supports multiple container cloud platforms.

