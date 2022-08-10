These are the Best Strategic Sourcing Software Tools to Streamline Purchasing and Contract Management This Year, According to User Reviews

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, one of the leading sources for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Strategic Sourcing Emotional Footprint, identifying three providers as Champions.

Amid an increased focus on mobile tools and cloud technologies to support procurement activities, organizations are looking to dedicated strategic sourcing tools to continuously improve purchasing activities. Typical features of this type of software include capacity management, contract management, and purchasing and procurement management.

To aid organizations searching for the right software solution for procurement strategies, SoftwareReviews has identified the top procurement strategy software providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 236 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Strategic Sourcing Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

