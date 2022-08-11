TeamSnap Scores Partnership with Goalsetter

New Initiative to Break Down Barriers to Sport Participation and Financial Literacy in Underserved Communities

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of team management software and online community for everything youth sports, today announced its partnership with Goalsetter, an award-winning and groundbreaking fintech platform dedicated to providing families and K-12 youth with access to banking, savings, investing, and financial education tools.

www.teamsnap.com (PRNewsfoto/Playeasy,TeamSnap) (PRNewswire)

This strategic alliance between TeamSnap and Goalsetter will help drive the TeamSnap Impact mission, making it possible for youth in underserved communities to have equal access to quality sports programs, so all kids can reap the benefits that sports participation and physical activity bring. To maximize the power of this partnership, TeamSnap and Goalsetter will jointly use the revenue generated from family sign-ups toward TeamSnap Impact efforts, supporting community partners nationwide.

TeamSnap Impact and Goalsetter are committed to working together to help youth teams and sports programs build stronger communities and brighter futures through an increased participation in sports and focus on both physical and financial well-being. To download the Goalsetter app and support TeamSnap Impact efforts, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and use referral code: TEAMSNAP.

"Our mission with TeamSnap Impact is to increase access to quality sports programs, which we know is strongly tied to improved goal-setting among youth. Together with Goalsetter, we're committed to driving the connection between improved goal-setting from youth sports participation and setting goals for financial success. I'm confident that together we'll be able to positively impact the trajectory of the next generation. That's how we all win," said Greg Ludke, VP of Corporate Strategy & Development for TeamSnap.

To make the most impact in leveling the playing field, TeamSnap Impact has centered its initiatives around policy formulation, direct funding and technology grants. They are focused on improving access to quality sports programs—regardless of race, gender, religion or socio-economic status—so all young athletes can experience sport at all stages of life. TeamSnap and Goalsetter are aligned on addressing the number of challenges facing today's youth, especially in underserved communities.

"The work we are doing with TeamSnap is a critical part of achieving our mission at Goalsetter because we understand that to effectively address disparities and change the economic trajectory of our communities requires taking a holistic approach that ensures their physical, mental, emotional and financial well-being," said Tanya Van Court, founder and CEO of Goalsetter. "Together, TeamSnap and Goalsetter are working to help our youth establish the healthy behaviors we know will serve them and their own children for generations to come by putting them on the path to wellness, both physically and financially."

Led by studies which indicate that kids who have a savings account are six times more likely to go to college and four times more likely to own stocks by the age of 25, Goalsetter empowers K-12 students and their families by helping them build confidence in their financial decisions. Its financial education offering uses relatable GIFs, memes, quizzes and gamification to teach kids and teens the language of money.

In addition to offering effective and engaging financial education, Goalsetter is the only platform to also provide access to savings accounts, debit cards and investment accounts with groundbreaking and industry-leading features. For example, "Learn to Earn" lets kids earn money for every financial quiz question they get right, and "Learn Before You Burn" lets parents automatically freeze their child's debit cards if they haven't taken their financial literacy quizzes for the week. Additionally, the Goalsetter Invest feature teaches kids how to invest on a dollar equivalent basis while learning the terminology of the stock market.

"Waud Capital Partners is excited about the TeamSnap and Goalsetter partnership and its potential to change the lives of youth in underrepresented communities. At WCP, we strongly believe in educating young, underrepresented populations on financial literacy and responsibility, and we are thrilled that our portfolio is making an impact in this space as well, hopefully improving the lives of families for generations to come," said Justin DuPere, partner at Waud Capital Partners, private equity partner of TeamSnap.

Participation in youth sports aids children in the development and improvement of cognitive skills, according to a study that tracked kids from kindergarten through fourth grade (Piche, 2014). Additionally, physical activity in general is associated with improved academic achievement, and can have a positive impact on attitudes and academic behavior, including improved concentration, attention, and improved classroom behavior (GAO, 2012). Other positive effects include increased mental health, decreased risk of obesity and improvements in goal setting skills.

To learn more about the partnership between TeamSnap and Goalsetter, check out www.teamsnap.com/goalsetter .

About Goalsetter

Goalsetter is a mobile banking, debit card, and investing app that focuses on educating the next generation with fun financial quizzes based on pop culture, putting them on the path to financial freedom. Goalsetter works with both teens wanting financial independence, parents wanting to start saving with their kids, and adults who want to jump-start their financial literacy.

About TeamSnap Impact

TeamSnap recently launched TeamSnap Impact, a program dedicated to tackling the major problems facing youth sports, including affordability, gender equality, access to quality coaching and more. TeamSnap is dedicated to enacting positive change in youth sports through the pillars of policy, technology grants, and direct funding. For more information, visit the TeamSnap Impact website , and follow the company on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact for Goalsetter:

Sonia V. Diaz

Goalsetter

305.457.8404

sonia.diaz@goalsetter.co

Media Contact for TeamSnap:

Alex Shafer

JConnelly

973.934.5100

teamsnap@jconnelly.com

Goalsetter is a mobile banking, debit card, and investing app that focuses on educating the next generation with fun financial quizzes based on pop culture, putting them on the path to financial freedom. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeamSnap