Global Widget's flagship CBD brand Hemp Bombs® marks 6th anniversary with award-winning products, continued growth and innovation

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of iconic CBD brand Hemp Bombs®, is celebrating its sixth anniversary this month, following years of large-scale growth, industry-leading products and an aggressive goal to set the gold standard in an emerging industry.

Hemp Bombs launched in 2016 with a two-count package of CBD Capsules as its first product. Today, the brand features over 100 products, including a full line of CBD Gummies and other edibles, tinctures, topicals and pet products.

"It's hard to believe it has been six years already," said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget. "We have grown the company to more than 300 employees and have introduced hundreds of products, but our success all along has been because of the loyalty and support of our terrific customers, retailers and business partners. We have nothing but immense gratitude for the opportunity to serve them."

Over the past year, Hemp Bombs expanded its gummy line to include Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC Gummies, with its Delta-8 THC Gummies being named a 2021 Retailer Choice Best New Product by CSP Magazine in a vote of more than 1,000 retailers nationwide. Hemp Bombs products are available direct to consumers through its e-commerce website and are available in more than 25,000 retail locations nationwide.

From the start, Hemp Bombs quickly became the original CBD brand retailers and, most importantly, its customers, trusted.

"Hemp Bombs continues to be the hemp-category captain in convenience with over 65 percent market share, six years and counting," said Vince Gillen, vice president of sales. "We are fortunate to have great distribution and retail partners that have driven our growth, and we are accelerating that growth with category resets and new store placements with CBD and Delta-9."

All Hemp Bombs products are made in-house at its manufacturing headquarters in Tampa, Florida. Over the past six years, Global Widget has expanded its operations to four locations, featuring more than 165,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space. The company has grown to more than 300 employees in research and development, manufacturing, sales, marketing, human resources, manufacturing, distribution, customer service and IT.

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium Hemp-derived cannabinoid and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind Hemp and health and wellness brands Hemp Bombs®, Mystic Labs™, hyper brain iQ and Forever Well Nutrition™. With more than 165,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space and over 300 employees, Global Widget is home to two of the nation's largest Hemp brands and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. https://globalwidget.com/.

