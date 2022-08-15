BillingPlatform Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2022 International Business Awards®

Market-leading billing and revenue management platform recognized for innovative achievements

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that it was named the winner of a bronze Stevie® Award in the company of the year - computer software category in The 19th Annual International Business Awards®.

BillingPlatform is being recognized for its achievements in innovation over the last two years and its ability to expand its capabilities and launch new solutions to deliver value to customers. One judge applauded BillingPlatform by expressing the impressiveness of the company's expertise and research, denoting its success through impactful achievements. Other judges praised BillingPlatform's "impactful and innovative solution" and its "wonderful engagement channel to understand customer needs." After having received a gold Stevie in 2020, it is clear that BillingPlatform remains committed to innovation and excellence.

"We're honored to be recognized by such a respected industry organization for our ongoing innovation and growth over the last few years," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Our team works nonstop developing new and innovative solutions that have directly translated into market momentum and customer success with enterprise customers around the world who are looking to automate and accelerate their quote-to-cash processes."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in social media and thought leadership.

"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent and successful as we've ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories. Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

