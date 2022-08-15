BioFilm Inc. Launches New Wellness Brand: BioShell™

Introduces a revolutionary new proactive wellness solution that keeps users strong and protected against germs
VISTA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFilm Inc., the makers of ASTROGLIDE personal lubricants, today announced the launch of its newest wellness brand, BioShell. BioShell makes wellness simple by offering easy-to-use, proactive, protective solutions that empower consumers to confidently live life to the fullest.
The brand's debut product, BioShell Germ Defense for Your Mouth, is a simple, revolutionary, pocket-sized oral antiseptic. It guards against infection by coating the throat and mouth with a thin, invisible antibacterial film that traps most germs before they have a chance to make you sick. The take-anywhere bottle is the perfect companion for travel, days in the office, large gatherings or events, and more. To use, simply spray BioShell Germ Defense in your mouth 1-3 times before entering crowded situations, like planes, trains, concerts, meetings. It can be used up to three times a day for up to seven days.
"Today's consumers are looking for uncomplicated ways to be - and stay - healthy," said Lisa O'Carroll, BioFilm CEO. "So we took our 30+ years of experience making quality wellness products and dedicated ourselves to introducing easy-to-use, powerfully effective illness prevention products that are designed with modern lifestyles in mind - making wellness simple for consumers every single day."
Key benefits of BioShell Germ Defense for Your Mouth include:
- Fights and kills germs
- Prevents infections in minor oral irritations
- Contains active ingredient Cetylpyridinium Chloride (CPC), an antimicrobial agent known for its antibacterial and germicidal benefits
- Convenient on-the-go size
- Patented formula found over-the-counter
- Great for travel, work, public transportation and large gatherings
- Not made with parabens
- Alcohol-free
- Berry-flavored
BioShell Germ Defense for the Mouth (MSRP: $11.99) is suitable for ages 12+. It is available for purchase on Amazon and will be in the cough, cold and flu section of local drug stores and pharmacies later this year. For more information, visit BioShellWellness.com. Stay connected with BioShell on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
BioFilm Inc. has been making quality wellness products for over 30 years. With the creation of the BioShell brand, the company is dedicated to providing easy-to-use, powerfully effective illness prevention products that help people live their strongest, healthiest lives. Its proven team of scientists and researchers apply the highest standards, working in ISO-certified facilities, using the highest quality materials and ingredients, and ensuring that every product it makes is well tested. To learn more about BioShell, visit BioShellWellness.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE BioFilm Inc.