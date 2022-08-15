Lurie to Join Forces with EisnerAmper

Lurie LLP, an entrepreneurial firm of 200+ professionals, proudly joins EisnerAmper

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the partners and colleagues of Minneapolis-based accounting and advisory firm Lurie LLP will be joining EisnerAmper in a transaction anticipated to close in September of 2022.

With more than 200 employees, 24 partners, and offices in Minnesota and Florida, Lurie serves clients across the United States and globally, in a wide variety of industries, providing solutions in accounting, audit, tax planning and wealth management, serving business leaders in healthcare, professional services, technology, manufacturing, real estate, and more.

"We are thrilled to join EisnerAmper," said Beth Kieffer Leonard, Lurie Managing Partner. "We see the world the same way – in how we serve clients, provide opportunities for our people and how we give back to our community. Additionally, our culture of innovation and our values align perfectly. This combination will provide our clients and the business community that we serve with greater resources that accelerate growth and opportunity, today and into the future."

Founded in 1940, Lurie is a different kind of accounting firm, made great by exceptional talent and fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit driven to serve its community. Lurie was named to the "Best of the Best" firm list for 2021 and "Regional Leader" 2022 by INSIDE Public Accounting, establishing Lurie as one of the 50 highest-performing public accounting firms in North America. Other notable recognitions include "Best CPA Firms for Equity Leadership" and "Best CPA Firms for Women" by the Accounting MOVE Project, "Best of Accounting" Client Satisfaction for 2022, and many more.

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms, commented, "The joining of these two forward-thinking firms creates a powerful combination. EisnerAmper has traditionally been known as a powerhouse on the east coast and, with the addition of Lurie, takes a huge step toward establishing a flagship presence in the Midwest."

"We have respected Lurie for many years now," said Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper Vice Chair of Industries and Markets. "By supporting startups, accelerators, and organizations that support underserved groups, they don't just get involved in their communities, they get invested. Adding these talented professionals to our cause is a real win for EisnerAmper, and an even bigger win for our clients. We warmly welcome Team Lurie to EisnerAmper."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 250 partners and 2,750-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Lurie LLP

Lurie was founded by entrepreneurs who sought to serve their community as a partner for growth. With more than 200 employees and offices in Minnesota and Florida, the firm provides fresh thinking and collaborative solutions in accounting, advisory, audit, tax, and wealth management. Lurie is a leading CPA and advisory firm in various industries, including healthcare, startups, technology and more. In joining with EisnerAmper, Lurie continues its 80+ year commitment to helping businesses thrive from startup through succession.

