Bryhel Cosmetic Lab Opens US Operations

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 20 years of creating some of the top beauty brands out there, Bryhel Cosmetic Labs, is now opening operations in the USA. Bryhel is a family-owned and operated business that works with cosmetics, skincare and haircare brands from inception to distribution and everything in between. Originally based out of Israel, the team is now opening a US base in Miami, FL founded by Defne Arikan.

Bryhel is a premier cosmetics lab that works with clients every step of the way. From concept, to formulations, packaging, regulations, marketing and more. They are committed to providing the best quality service at the best prices for their customers. They keep their finger on the pulse of industry trends, and the best way to execute on these trends, with their expert team of cosmetic chemists, packaging pros, R&D veterans and more. You can find Bryhel manufactured products in top retailers like Sephora, ULTA, Target and more.

"I am so passionate about the beauty industry and I love working with brands to create new and innovative ways to bring effective formulas and products to beauty enthusiasts" says Bryhel Founder, Defne Arikan, "I knew it was imperative for us to open a US operation in order to be able to better service our clients in different time zones. Our goal is not only to extend our services in a new geographical area, but also to ease the manufacturing process and the behind-the-scenes process for brands."

The Miami location will allow Bryhel to better service their existing client base as well as expand their reach to new brands with a more robust and accessible team. In the coming months, Bryhel will be further innovating in the manufacturing space with a new platform that will make the back-end work for brands even more seamless. Bryhel is also interested in meeting with other US-based labs for partnerships.

About Bryhel: Bryhel Cosmetic Lab was founded in Israel in 2003. The company aims to create a manufacturing space where entrepreneurs and cosmetic brand leaders can trust them blindly without worrying about the usual manufacturing industry's headaches. They offer competitive prices for the majority of products in addition to unbeatable quality.

