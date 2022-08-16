For Consecutive Years, LoanPro Lands Excellent Spot on Inc. 5000

The Utah Based Software Company Ranks No. 666 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 947 Percent

FARMINGTON, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LoanPro announced its position of No. 666 on the annual Inc. 5000, its second consecutive year on the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

Inc.5000 (PRNewswire)

Rhett Roberts, CEO of LoanPro said, "We're grateful to be recognized by Inc for the second consecutive year, and believe this is not only a result of our innovative software, but the passionate people working behind the scenes. We believe that the best products are built by people who truly understand the use-case and that our process of turning an idea into reality is what differentiates LoanPro from our competition. We value constant brainstorming and embrace the learnings that come from failure. It's been our experience that the best ideas come from a tapestry of contributors all working towards a solution."

Many of the top lenders in the nation have already benefited from LoanPro's Loan Management Software, whose mission is powering financial innovation. With new lending types and products seemingly created daily, LoanPro's configurable software allows for the creation and servicing of these new or trending loan types without missing a beat.

Landing at #256 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, LoanPro celebrates staying in the top thousand and remaining profitable, while simultaneously nearly doubling their workforce. LoanPro continues to expand their product and team, with plans to add over 450+ jobs in Utah over the next 16 years.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

About LoanPro

LoanPro is an innovative loan management software which powers financial innovation by giving users the tech they need to bring their lending innovations to life. Built on its own API, LoanPro unites with its users existing software, while encouraging the use of powerful integrations and unifying all aspects of the loan lifecycle in a single source of truth.

For more information on LoanPro, visit loanpro.io .

Media Contact: Jay Meier

Jay.Meier@loanpro.io

Lend, Service, Collect (PRNewsfoto/LoanPro) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LoanPro