Education Advanced, Inc. Lands on the Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed Education Advanced, Inc., a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, reached 1689 on its 2022 list of the fastest-growing private companies. This marks the company's third consecutive year on Inc.'s prestigious ranking, entering the list in 2020 at 2,618 and moving up to 2,121 in 2021. Of the thousands of companies included on the annual Inc. 5000 ranking, only a fraction have received this award more than once.

Education Advanced Logo (PRNewsfoto/Education Advanced) (PRNewswire)

"Over the past three years, we have seen how critical it is for school districts to reduce operational inefficiencies to save time, save money, and improve the educational experience for students and staff alike," said Dr. Eli Crow, founder and CEO of Education Advanced, Inc. "This recognition belongs to the school districts across the nation who have entrusted their operations to the Education Advanced team. As a company made up of former educators, our focus remains on providing value to education leaders and the students they serve."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, Embarc, Pathways, and Evaluation. These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum management, assessment coordination, educator growth, and graduation tracking for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Education Advanced