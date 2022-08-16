Generac Grid Services to Deliver Comprehensive, End-to-End DERMS Solution for Arizona Public Service

Generac Grid Services will leverage residential batteries to deliver additional capacity

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Grid Services, a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract from Arizona Public Service (APS) to deliver additional grid capacity from residential battery storage systems. The agreement leverages Generac Grid Services' Concerto™ distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) to provide both the requested capacity, as well as advanced grid services (AGS), including voltage management, real power orchestration, fleet energy control and targeted responses. In turn, this partnership will also help increase the presence of Generac's PWRcell battery systems in order to provide energy to the grid.

GENERAC GRID SERVICES (PRNewswire)

This solution comes as part of APS's Distributed Demand-Side Resources (DDSR) Aggregation Tariff, which encourages customers to install smart technologies, such as Generac PWRcell, along with other energy-saving products. Generac Grid Services was the sole bidder to provide all the requested products under the tariff. Generac Grid Services' Concerto will be used to deliver capacity, demand response and load-shifting resources, as well as more advanced DERMS use cases, including locational value, voltage support and other ancillary grid services.

"APS is excited to work with companies like Generac Grid Services to connect residential customers with smart home batteries capable of dispatching dependable power and strengthening the APS grid," said Kerri Carnes, manager of Customer Technology at Arizona Public Service. "Customer engagement is the centerpiece of all of our programs, and this is just one more way we are partnering with our customers to maintain service reliability and to maximize the clean energy benefits of solar-plus-storage systems in our service territory."

As the chosen contractor, Generac Grid Services will begin to aggregate residential energy from Generac PWRcell batteries over a 5-year term, beginning in January 2023. The aggregated energy will support both system-wide capacity via demand response events, as well as locational capacity on target system feeders. The network of batteries may also be able to provide additional services to the grid when otherwise available.

"Along with delivering a DERMS software solution, Generac Grid Services is proud to have been selected to provide customer acquisition, program management and measurement and verification services," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. "By providing an end-to-end solution, we will support distributed demand-side resources for its life cycle, assisting APS at times when energy use is at its highest."

Generac Grid Services will leverage its extensive dealer network with an aim of identifying and recruiting residential customers to participate in the DDSR Aggregation Tariff. Per the program's parameters, customers will continue to have access to backup power in the event of an outage and participation will not reduce their batteries' resiliency. Customers are further incentivized for their participation, along with the inherent benefits of a Generac PWRcell system, including outage protection, energy storage and clean energy year-round.

About Generac Grid Services

Generac Grid Services is a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. Generac Grid Services is working to change the way the world generates and uses electricity. From turnkey solar + storage solutions, to backup generators, additional distributed energy resources and virtual power plant software, Generac Grid Services is helping to accelerate the world's transition to a cleaner, more reliable power grid. Via the company's energy-balancing platform, power generation and storage products that might otherwise sit idle are now able to be dispatched and orchestrated as part of a distributed energy solution, thereby generating value for the home or business owner, while also delivering value to the energy grid.

Contact: Tami Kou

Tami.Kou@Generac.com

Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 3950

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Generac Grid Services