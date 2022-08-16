GoPro Subscription Service Surpasses Two Million Subscribers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that its highly profitable GoPro subscription service has surpassed two million subscribers.

"Our subscription service is having a profoundly positive financial impact on our business, and we're excited to announce that we've surpassed the two million subscriber mark," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "We expect subscriber growth to continue to impress as we roll out new features and benefits on a regular basis, driving subscriber value further."

The GoPro Subscription provides customers with unlimited cloud storage, the ability to auto upload footage to the cloud directly from GoPro cameras, premium editing tools in the Quik App, a private livestreaming platform, guaranteed damaged-camera replacement, exclusive savings on GoPro cameras, and up to 50% off at GoPro.com on accessories.

"In addition to providing our customers with immense value, subscription has become a powerful financial engine for GoPro, representing the fastest-growing, highest-margin and most profitable product we offer," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "Two million GoPro subscribers translates into $100 million in annual recurring revenue with gross margin of 70-80%, positively impacting our bottom line, and we expect subscription growth to continue as we add significant new features and benefits on an ongoing basis."

