Involta Appoints Data Center Industry Leader to Its Board of Directors

Gary Wojtaszek Will Help Guide Involta's Growth as Company Leverages Carlyle's Recent Capital Investment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta, an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company, welcomes Gary Wojtaszek to its Board of Directors. He joins Involta President and CEO James (Jim) Buie as the most recent board member following the company's acquisition by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). Both will serve under the leadership of Board Chairman Ed Vilandrie, an Operating Executive for The Carlyle Group, and Involta Founder and former CEO Bruce Lehrman, Board Vice Chairman.

Wojtaszek is well known in the data center and technology industry as a transformational business founder and leader with proven expertise. His experience includes founding, growing and monetizing private and public companies of scale. He's currently the founder and CEO of RecNation and is a board member at GDS Holdings, Quantum Loophole, Tech Partners and Talen Energy. Wojtaszek is an advisor to The Carlyle Group.

"A strong company begins with strong leadership. I am truly inspired by the guidance and support of some of the best, most-experienced IT business leaders in our industry," states Jim Buie, Involta President and CEO. "During Gary's tenure as President & CEO at CyrusOne, the company exemplified one of the most significant data center growth stories in the industry. I confidently look forward to Involta's future growth and expansion."

Involta's board of directors provides insight and expertise to help guide the management team regarding company direction. Under the guidance of the Board of Directors, the company plans to expand its data center and solution portfolio to support the growing digital infrastructure requirements of enterprise businesses across the country.

Involta builds, owns, and operates nationwide data center locations and fiber networks used to deliver secure and reliable colocation, cloud, and connectivity services. In addition, Involta delivers secure, reliable, scalable edge solutions to customers across a range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing and financial services.

