More Than One Hundred Endurance Athletes and Executives Interviewed for Book on Reaching Peak Potential and Achieving the Impossible: EPIC Performance by Bryan Gillette

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, life feels like a series of hills and valleys—but what if you were able to climb to your peak and stay there? In his new book, notable organizational development expert and endurance athlete Bryan Gillette shares insight and tools from a diverse set of high-achievers to create the ultimate 'how to' on reaching your professional summit.

After interviewing more than one hundred high-achieving executives and athletes, Gillette developed the five pillars of the EPIC Performance framework so that readers could walk their own path to doing the impossible. The five pillars are:

Envision

Plan

Iterate

Collaborate

Perform

"Few leaders are good in all five pillars," says Bryan Gillette. "They are good at two, maybe three. But they know how to compensate for their gaps and have a mindset that allows them to succeed anyhow. This book provides practical tools around all five pillars."

He spent over eighteen months interviewing people who had reached their professional peak, were accomplished ultradistance endurance athletes, or, in some cases, both. He found that these high-achievers had a holistic mindset to succeed. Both groups demonstrated the ability to predict the future, push themselves, and persevere.

"Those featured in EPIC Performance are the type who when someone says, 'That's impossible,' they make it possible," says Gillette.

Gillette knows what it is like to reach a peak. He has successfully completed many physical and mental challenges while also reaching several 'summits' in his career. He is a former HR executive and the founder of Summiting Group—a consulting firm that helps leaders and teams reach optimal performance. Gillette is also a dedicated endurance athlete and has cycled across the United States, run 8-marathons back-to-back, and ridden his bicycle 300 miles in one day. From managing multimillion-dollar projects with hundreds of employees to running 205 miles around Lake Tahoe in 76 hours, Gillette knows how to achieve extraordinary results.

Filled with timeless practical advice, unforgettable stories, and expert-tested exercises that will reorient any reader's daily life from average to epic, EPIC Performance is a must-read, no-nonsense guide to achieving the impossible.

EPIC Performance is on sale now from Amplify Publishing and other retailers. Learn more at www.EPICPerformances.com

