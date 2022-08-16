Pink Energy Ranks No. 1,365 on 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Three-Year Revenue Growth of 474 Percent Places Company on List for 5th Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Pink Energy, one of the nation's leading energy efficiency and solar installation companies, is No. 1,365 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our company is humbled to once again achieve a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list this year," said Pink Energy CEO Jayson Waller. "We are grateful to our loyal customers and our outstanding team who are the pillars of our organization and the reason for our growth over these past few years. This is a testament to the work they put in."

Pink Energy's inclusion on this year's list marks the fifth time in six years the company has made the grade, and it's especially rewarding when considering that it becomes much more challenging to make the list as the company's revenue numbers increase. Pink Energy totaled nearly $600 million in revenue in 2022 and has a three-year revenue growth rate of 474 percent. The company's continued growth is validation that customers find extraordinary value in renewable energy, and they are turning to Pink Energy to fill that need.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Pink Energy



Pink Energy is a leading energy efficiency company that provides premium high-quality solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has nearly 2,000 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 16 states, it is committed to doing good things for the planet and good things for people by helping them to live lives powered by the sun. For more information, visit http://www.gopink.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

