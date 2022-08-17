MediaTek Unveils T830 Platform for 5G CPE Devices Including Fixed Wireless Access Routers and Mobile Hotspots

Highly integrated, super power-efficient, 4nm platform supports 5G speeds up to 7Gbps on sub-6GHz networks

HSINCHU , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the latest addition to its 5G portfolio, the T830 platform for 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) routers and mobile hotspot customer-premise equipment (CPE). The T830 is built with MediaTek's M80 modem which supports advanced Release 16 capabilities for sub-6GHz band operations, making the platform ideal for 5G networks around the globe.

For device manufacturers, the T830's highly integrated, compact design provides big power savings and reduces development time and costs. The T830 makes it possible for operators to deliver 5G speeds up to 7Gbps right out of the box using sub-6GHz cellular infrastructure to avoid the costs of wireline technologies such as cable or fiber. Additionally, consumers can enjoy super-fast internet services from a small device that they can self-install, avoiding the hassles of lengthy installation times for fixed line broadband.

"As the leader in 5G CPE solutions, MediaTek is working with Tier-1 operators around the world to bring fast, reliable connectivity to consumers and businesses," said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek's wireless communications business unit. "This highly integrated platform represents the latest advancements in both 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity and enables our customers to build extremely high performance multi-gigabit 5G CPE products in the smallest form factors possible."

The T830 platform includes a main SoC with a 3GPP Release-16 5G cellular modem integrated with a powerful quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU, a sub-6GHz RF transceiver, a GNSS receiver and associated PMICs. The main SoC also has a built-in Network Processing Unit (NPU) and Wi-Fi offload engine to support multi-gigabit routing speeds between 5G cellular to Ethernet or Wi-Fi, without CPU involvement – offering speed and power-efficiency benefits.

Customers have the option to pair the T830 with a wide selection of MediaTek's award-winning Filogic Wi-Fi connectivity solutions. For 5G FWA routers, the T830 can be combined with the Filogic 680 (Tri-band 4x4 Wi-Fi 7). For 5G Mobile hotspots, the T830 can be paired with the Filogic 380 (dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi 7). All of these solutions offer best-in-class capabilities for new Wi-Fi 7 features such as MLO (Multi-Link Operation) and support for 320MHz wide channels.

Additional T830 features include:

The built-in M80 modem integrates MediaTek's 5G UltraSave technologies to ensure optimal energy efficiency for all 5G connection conditions.

The M80 modem's cellular capabilities include both 5G NSA/SA support, with sub-6GHz connections up to 4CC-CA plus mixed duplex FDD/TDD support.

Support for dual 5G SIM (DSDS), depending on device maker requirements.

Peripheral connectivity includes 3x PCI-Express root complex controllers, USB 3.2, two 10GbE USXGMII interfaces, plus various PCM/SPI interfaces for RJ11 phone lines.

An integrated 3D GPU with a display driver.

Support for RDK-B, prplOS and OpenSync to comply with various Tier-1 operators' open OS framework specifications.

For more information about MediaTek's 5G portfolio, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/networking-and-connectivity/5g-broadband.

