Ponsse launches new technology: an electric forest machine

VIEREMÄ, Finland, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse and Epec are introducing the PONSSE EV1, an electric forest machine technology concept. While the forest machine will be commercially available later, Epec's technology can already be used in electric or hybrid-electric commercial vehicles and non-road mobile machines. Ponsse's technological concept is a peek into the future, paving the way for technological development and sustainable harvesting solutions.

Ponsse EV1 (PRNewswire)

Ponsse provides sustainable harvesting solutions by listening closely to customer needs, and it also aims to lead the way in the development of forest machine technologies. Ponsse is part of sustainable forestry and seeks carbon neutrality in its operations and solutions. This launch of a new technology concept is part of the company's strategy and a tangible step towards the goal of carbon neutrality. Sustainable development guides all the company's operations.

"Technological development is fast and offers us excellent opportunities to develop our solutions further, even in unexpected directions. We have worked hard with our technology company Epec to enable this concept. At the same time, both companies have developed their capabilities, and we have gained significant new knowledge during this project. This launch of a new technology concept is a peek into the future and one of the solutions offered by electric powertrains. Sustainable development is a significant future success factor for Ponsse. We want to strongly develop our solutions with Epec. Our strategy reform has been successful at Epec, and we're very happy with Epec's excellent development," says Juho Nummela, President and CEO, Ponsse Plc.

PONSSE EV1 technological concept

The PONSSE EV1 concept has been developed for forwarders with a 15-tonne load-carrying capacity, the most popular Ponsse forwarder size category. The concept machine features a fully electric powertrain, as well as Epec's power distribution unit and hybrid control unit. The machine's powertrain operates fully with battery energy. Batteries are charged using a Range Extender, which is a combustion engine at this stage of development. Testing and development are advancing continuously. This technology provides significant improvements in fuel economy in this size category.

Ponsse has been studying and developing new technological solutions for several years now. The PONSSE EV1 concept took its first steps in 2019 when Ponsse and Epec started to investigate responsible power source solutions in line with sustainable development.

Epec Flow: a comprehensive electromobility system solution

The PONSSE EV1 features Epec Flow, Epec's electromobility system solution. The solution is based on the Epec Flow Power Distribution Unit (PDU), to which electric motors, batteries and various devices can be connected. The PDU's integrated safety solutions enable effective manufacturing and maintenance of the machines, as well as their operations in demanding conditions. The Epec Flow Hybrid Control Unit (HCU) controls the electric powertrain and includes software developed through simulations, enabling optimal energy consumption, productivity and usability.

"The Epec Flow solution is at the heart of everything. It has been developed for the electrification of various commercial vehicles and non-road mobile machines. The software can be developed using simulation models, and the solution can be agilely developed for the needs of different machinery. The different systems, including the transmission and control system, work seamlessly together, enabling the manufacture of safe and efficient zero-emission machines in the future," says Jyri Kylä-Kaila, Managing Director of Epec.

Ponsse Studio: Transforming technologies

Juho Nummela, Ponsse's President and CEO, and Jyri Kylä-Kaila, Epec's Managing Director, will be talking about transforming technologies at the online Ponsse Studio event on 17 August 2022. A recording of the online event can be watched later on Ponsse's YouTube channel.

Epec launched the Epec Flow on the Ponsse Studio.

Further information:

Juho Nummela, President and CEO, Ponsse Plc, +358 400 495 690, juho.nummela@ponsse.com

Jyri Kylä-Kaila, Managing Director, Epec Oy, +358 50 317 1178, jyri.kyla-kaila@epec.fi

Photos to media.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1878972/Ponsse_EV1.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1878973/Ponsse_Logo.jpg

Ponsse logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ponsse Oyj