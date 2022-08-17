Real Luck Group Ltd. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Investor Update Available to Interested Parties

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSX.V: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, sports betting and casino games, announces the results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on August 11, 2022. Interested parties can access the investor update slide presentation provided at the AGM here.

During the update, CEO Thomas Rosander, and CFO William Moore indicated the Company's transformation is now complete, with meaningful player acquisition now having commenced. Additionally, Online Casino provides the Company a path to profitability in H1 2023, with an adequate current cash position to support the required investment in marketing. Management also highlighted the Company's focus on innovative (e)sportsbook products, and a potential new Business to Business (B2B) offering, to drive revenue growth, and relevant milestones over the next six quarters.

All matters put forward before Shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated July 11, 2022 (the "Circular") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. Shareholders approved setting the number of Directors at five and elected the following Director nominees to the Board:

Thomas Rosander Drew Green Lloyd Melnick Maruf Raza Bo Wänghammar

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as Company auditor for the ensuing year and approved an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders regarding issuance of shares.

The total number of Common Shares represented by 63 Shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 17,415,543 Common Shares, representing 25.32% of the total 68,781,500 issued and outstanding Common Shares at the record date for the Meeting.

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

