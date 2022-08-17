Vietnamese Ambassador Visits NX AgriGrow

TOKYO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NX AgriGrow Co., Ltd. headquartered in Hokuto City, Yamanashi Prefecture, a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., received a visit from H.E. Vu Hong Nam, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Japan, on Thursday, August 4.

The Nippon Express Group established NX AgriGrow (formerly Nittsu Farm Co., Ltd.) in Hokuto City, west of Tokyo, in 2016, and the company has since been working with the local community on projects aimed at eliminating abandoned farmland, contributing to local employment and resolving other issues facing the city. In February this year, NX AgriGrow concluded a comprehensive partnership agreement with Hokuto City to promote the sustained development of agriculture and revitalize the local economy, and it is striving through Hokuto's key industry of agriculture to create a new model for sustainable regional development.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam recently made a tour of companies in Hokuto City during which NX AgriGrow was recommended to him by Hokuto Mayor Eiji Kamimura as a firm engaged in cutting-edge agriculture, prompting the ambassador to visit NX AgriGrow in person.

The Nippon Express Group has been teaming up with individuals, companies, and communities to make forward progress alongside society, and it will continue fulfilling its responsibilities and actively striving to bring about a sustainable society.

