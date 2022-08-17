Wealth Solutions Report Names Former Financial Times Reporter and InvestmentNews Assistant Managing Editor Chris Latham Deputy Managing Editor

Addition of Veteran Journalist Continues Expansion of Fast-Growing Digital Platform for Insights, Commentary and Analysis in Wealth Management Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced the appointment of Chris Latham as Deputy Managing Editor. The addition of the veteran financial industry writer and journalist to WSR's dedicated and independent editorial team reflects the outlet's continued growth, driven by rising demand for its content from across the wealth management industry.

Julius Buchanan, Managing Editor of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "I'm excited to welcome Chris Latham to our editorial team. He brings extensive experience in wealth management journalism, a depth of industry knowledge and a natural talent for thought leadership. We strive each day to deliver original and insightful content that contains actionable growth strategies for wealth management firms, their financial advisors and the ecosystem of third-party solutions providers that support them. With Chris on our team, we are better positioned than ever to continue delivering on our editorial mission."

Latham, who is reporting directly to Buchanan, has worked in journalism and finance for more than 20 years. Most recently, he served as Senior Writer, Marketing & Communications, at the diversified financial services firm Stephens Inc. While at Stephens Inc., Latham produced thought leadership content across all the company's divisions, including wealth management, investment strategy, investment banking, corporate insurance and risk management, and public finance.

Previously, Latham has served as Assistant Managing Editor at InvestmentNews and a reporter at the Financial Times and its B2B publication Financial Advisor IQ, which he helped launch. Additionally, he has served as a product manager in J.P. Morgan's depositary receipts team, for which he created marketing materials and analyzed sales revenues.

Larry Roth, CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "We have achieved remarkable growth since the launch of Wealth Solutions Report less than a year and a half ago, with our inaugural team of dedicated editors, analysts and writers. Together, we've demonstrated a clear and rising demand for content that spotlights wealth management industry growth opportunities, while providing strategies from industry leaders, to industry participants, on how to capture them. Equally important, we've remained true to our goal of delivering insights and analysis in ways that engage, inspire and entertain."

Roth continued, "Our addition of Chris Latham as Deputy Managing Editor does more than underscore the increasing attention WSR receives across the wealth management space. This is an expansion of our bench that enables accelerated scaling of our industry-leading content in new directions, so we can continuously provide added value to our expanding community of readers."

WSR's reach expanded rapidly since its founding in April 2021, generating record levels of reader engagement on LinkedIn, which continues to be the social media platform of choice for the wealth management space. Among other key metrics, WSR today averages between 30,000 and 50,000 weekly LinkedIn impressions while reaching nearly 100,000 registered readers for its weekly e-blast.

