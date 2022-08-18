Meat District Debuts its Burgers Kroger Grocery Stores Nationwide And Celebrates With a $10,000 Giveaway

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meat District , the creators of high-quality butcher-crafted premium burgers can now be found in the meat aisle of Kroger grocery stores nationwide. To celebrate the new distribution, Meat District is giving away $10,000 in a giveaway contest.

"Our partnership with Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, marks a major milestone for us. We're thrilled and honored to be partnering with Kroger," said Zack Leveson, COO of Golden West Food Group. "But more importantly, this partnership means that high-quality meat products will be available to a lot more people nationwide."

Kroger stores will be offering two types of Meat District's fresh burger patties:

"The O.G." - Made from 100% Angus Beef Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib, the O.G. is the perfect mix of meat blended into just the right proportions. Each burger is perfectly tender, flavorful, and juicy.

"Steak House"- This 100% Angus Beef Tri-Tip gourmet burger is topped with our popular garlic peppercorn seasoning.

The seasonal offerings will include The SHAQ Burger which is a half-pound burger patty made with a blend of Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib. And the Hatch Chile Pepper Jack patty is made with the same blend of premium steak cuts of Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib.

Launching in April 2019, Meat District celebrates the Kroger distribution milestone with the brand's 3-year anniversary. This milestone follows Meat District's partnership with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. In a recent social post, Shaq thanked Kroger and spoke about his partnership with Meat District.

"I'm so excited for our Meat District products to be introduced in over 2,500 Kroger stores nationwide," said O'Neal. "Shoutout to the fine folks over there, we're really looking forward to developing this partnership with you.

To celebrate the recent growth, Meat District is introducing a giveaway, The "Best Burger Challenge". A giveaway designed to give burgeoning burger connoisseurs the chance to show off their grill skills in a way that highlights creative cooking and burger assembly. There are no limits to the types of burgers people can create, and Meat District is anticipating some very original ideas.

Customers will be able to take a photo or a video of their creations and upload them to Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok with the hashtags #bestburgerchallenge and #contest while tagging @eatmeatdestrict to be eligible for entry.

One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be awarded $10,000 , a year's supply of Meat District products, and an additional $500 Gift Card to a local grocery store (restrictions may apply).

Ten (10) other winners will also be given a $500 Gift Card to their grocery store of choice (restrictions may apply).

For those interested in knowing if their grocery store carries Meat District's iconic burgers, a product locator is available on their website. They currently sell an " Ultimate Grilling Pack " with nationwide shipping on their website as well.

About Meat District

Meat District offers Butcher-Crafted Premium Burgers and much more. With chef-inspired recipes and premium ingredients, Meat District unlocks more flavorful choices when it comes to your favorite meats. Meat District promises all the quality and flavor without hormones or antibiotics. Their products can be found at all major retailers and are distributed nationally on a weekly basis and online at Buy.EatMeatDistrict.com.

