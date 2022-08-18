StartSomething Amazing USANA's newest campaign inspires people to change their world--and Start Something!

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA is striving to help people get back on track with their personal goals in a chaotic world. Its new Start Something! campaign was recently announced at the company's 30th Anniversary International Convention. Start Something! encourages USANA business owners and customers to take action and start something in their lives—no matter how big or small. It's about showing the world what makes you feel alive, joyful, and motivated—and inspiring those around you to take action as well.

"The past couple of years have been extremely hard for the whole world, and it feels like everyone has been stuck in park," says Kevin Guest, USANA's chairman and CEO. "USANA is a company dedicated to health and wellness. And to begin or reignite our health journeys, we need to be present in today, put our lives in drive, and start. We want everyone to embrace the power they have to own their life and shape their future story. We truly can't wait to see what people accomplish when they #StartSomething."

The Start Something! campaign includes inspiring videos from USANA's sponsored athletes and influencers who are excited to share what they are starting. A special-edition Start Something! HealthPak lets USANA customers proudly display their goals on social media using #StartSomething.

At the 30th Anniversary Convention, Start Something! is highlighted throughout the event as a consistent theme to engage the Associate community. Start Something! will also play a significant role in USANA's brand strategy going forward, aligning Associate user generated content, sales and marketing strategies worldwide, and the corporate digital experience across USANA's web properties.

"To become great at something, first you need to start," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "We've taken this simple concept and created a campaign to help people achieve their goals and better themselves. Once you #StartSomething, you commit to creating change in your own life. It can be as simple as taking your supplements every day, or as challenging as signing up for a Spartan race. And you never know who you'll inspire when you share your #StartSomething journey with others, which is why we want everyone to use the hashtag to share their stories on social media. But you're the hero in your own story; USANA is simply here to help you reach your goals, giving you optimal nutrition and community support along the way."

Are you ready to #StartSomething? USANA has the products to support you.

Start Something Simple like taking our core health product, the USANA CellSentials, consistently morning and night. It's the simplest, easiest step you can take to support your health.*

Start Something Challenging by signing up for a 5K in your city—and get a few friends to commit with you!

Start Something Active by combining USANA's Active Nutrition meal replacement shakes with a new fitness journey.

Start Something Sustainable by aligning with USANA's sustainability efforts and committing to recycle more often, use less water or power, or learn more about USANA's Garden Tower initiative.

Start Something for You by focusing on self-care with a new skincare routine.

Start Something that Matters by helping your community, volunteering, or donating to your local charities.

What are you waiting for? #StartSomething today and share your story. You never know who you might inspire.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

