EverGlade Consulting Plays Key Role on Industrial Base Expansion Project with $150 Million in Federal Funding Secured

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), a national consulting firm, has successfully partnered with one of the world's leading providers of drug delivery technologies to successfully secure and manage $150 million in federal funding. The project will contribute to the global expansion of pharmaceutical lipids in the United States.

EverGlade helps companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding from the federal government. (PRNewswire)

Lipids are critical components in the formulation of nucleic acid therapies and are needed for mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) active ingredients. The industrial based expansion project will further enable the flexible production of lipids and allow for future growth in novel mRNA-based therapies, serving applications beyond COVID-19 vaccines in infectious disease control, cancer immunotherapy, protein replacement, and gene therapy. The new facility will enable future rapid response and an extensive supply of lipids to prepare for a future pandemic, bolstering vaccine production capabilities in the United States.

The total investment for the Lipid production facility is $220 million, with the U.S. Government funding $150 million through Health and Human Services' (HHS) Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). BARDA has an increased need for domestic development, rapid manufacturing, and distribution of vaccine products to respond to 21st century health security threats, as seen most recently with COVID-19. BARDA also promotes coordinated contracting support with the support of the Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND).

"Rebuilding the domestic supply chain is critical to not only pandemic preparedness, but our future economic security," commented Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder of EverGlade Consulting.

The construction for the IBx facility will start in early 2023 with operations commencing in 2025.

About EverGlade Consulting

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm that helps clients navigate the federal landscape. We are inspired by technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding through the federal government. We offer services ranging from proposal support through the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, the DOD, HHS, NIAID, and DTRA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, visit:

Media Contact: info@everglade.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting